Lizzo's Bold and Bright Blue AmfAR Gala Outfit

Lizzo, the singer known for her bold and unique fashion style, stole the spotlight at the star-studded amfAR gala in Cannes. She arrived at the event in a daring corset featuring pierced nipple detail and a diamond necklace. Later, she completed the look with a fishtail skirt in matching blue satin, long gloves, and layers of diamonds around her neck and up her arms.

Lizzo stole the spotlight at Thursday night's star-studded amfAR gala in Cannes in a daring bright blue ensemble. The singer, 38, arrived at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in a bizarre corset which featured pierced nipple detail and a diamond necklace strung over her chest.

She completed the look with a fishtail skirt in matching blue satin, long gloves and layers of diamonds around her neck and up her arms. The star will no doubt change into another head-turning look when she performs at the gala later this evening. The black-tie event is the premier fundraiser for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research and typically raises millions of euros during the night.

The gala will be hosted by Academy Award winner Geena Davis, while performances also include Robbie Williams and Zara Larsson





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Lizzo Fashion Outfit Amfar Gala Cannes Smart

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