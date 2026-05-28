Lizzo Faces Backlash for Promoting Chili's Baby Back Ribs Despite Past Veganism

Singer Lizzo has partnered with Chili's to promote their baby back ribs, a move that has drawn criticism from PETA and fans who knew her as a vegan. Lizzo defends her decision, stating that she wants to be transparent about her personal choices.

Lizzo , the renowned singer, has sparked controversy with her new partnership with Chili's , promoting their baby back ribs . This move is surprising, given her past as a vegan.

PETA, an animal rights organization, has criticized Lizzo's involvement, sharing a video that juxtaposes her commercial for Chili's with graphic footage of pigs suffering in the meat industry.

'PIGS WANT THEIR RIBS BACK,' PETA wrote on Instagram, accusing Lizzo of supporting an industry that causes animal suffering. Lizzo, however, has defended her decision, stating that she wants to be transparent about her personal choices. She believes that her past announcement about consuming meat again prepared fans for this partnership. Despite the backlash, Lizzo is embracing her new role as a food influencer, posting a TikTok of herself enjoying a plate of Chili's baby back ribs





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Lizzo Chili's Baby Back Ribs Vegan PETA Animal Rights Controversy

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