Lizzo, Ciara Miller, and Rami Malek Attend amfAR Cannes Gala

Lizzo, Ciara Miller, and Rami Malek attend the annual amfAR gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The event raises funds for research to end HIV and AIDS.

Bonsoir! Lizzo waves at my cell phone camera as she steps out of a black car outside the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. She is one of the performers at amfAR's annual gala during the Cannes Film Festival .

Ciara Miller, a star from 'Summer House,' works as a special guest correspondent for amfAR. Rami Malek, the star of 'The Man I Love,' also attends the gala. Inside the cocktail reception, stars like Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha, Robin Thicke, Lisa Rinna, Maura Higgins, and Brooks Nader mingle while sipping drinks. Geena Davis hosts the event, and Kyle Clifford, the CEO of amfAR, speaks about their mission to support research for HIV and AIDS.

The live auction, featuring fashion show runway looks and other high-ticket items, takes place throughout the event. The total amount raised is €17.2 million or $20 million





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Lizzo Ciara Miller Rami Malek Amfar Cannes Film Festival Fashion Show Live Auction Geena Davis Kyle Clifford The Man I Love

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