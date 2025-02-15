Lizzo Announces 'New Era' With Cryptic Trailer

Pop star Lizzo has revealed that she is entering a new era of music, starting on February 28th. The announcement came via an Instagram video and a Twitch stream, where Lizzo teased new music and a possible release date. The singer has been taking a step back from the spotlight in recent months, focusing on her shapewear brand, Yitty, and addressing legal issues raised by former dancers. Now, Lizzo is back with a cryptic trailer hinting at a new chapter in her musical journey.

Lizzo announced on Valentine's Day, via an Instagram video, that she is entering a new era of music, starting on February 28. During a Friday Twitch stream, Lizzo revealed, 'I've been working on new music for the last two years,' adding, 'I took my time and I did it right. The new era has begun today, right now, with you, my chat.' The trailer opens with a clip of Lizzo sobbing while looking at the camera over the eerie sound of a flute playing.

The clip then flashes to tease a February 28 release date. She left her fans guessing if it's a new single or a full album out that day, saying, 'New music or new album? It's one and the same, babes,' before explaining she wants her fans to be able to decipher the meaning of her music. 'I want to give it to you to interpret and make your own. It encapsulates the heart of all the music I’ve been writing, and I truly am coming to gag.' Lizzo has taken somewhat of a pause from the public eye in the last year as she’s developed her shapewear brand, Yitty, and faced legal troubles. She was sued by some of her former dancers who alleged a hostile working environment. In December, Lizzo claimed she was 'blindsided' by the accusations, saying, 'The hardest part about all of this is that none of these things are true,' calling the claims 'from a separate legal battle with a wardrobe stylist who claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment while working for the singer. ' It ain't a gap year, it’s a grind year,’ Lizzo said at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit. ‘As soon as I stepped down home from tour — I may not be as public-facing — but I went straight to Yitty headquarters. I’ve just been working, working, working. You may not see me, but I’ve been working.’ The comments were made after she shared a post declaring “I QUIT” earlier last year, which she later clarified was about ' . She said at the time: 'What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people… Cause I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape, or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.’ Lizzo’s last album, released via Atlantic and Nice Life, dropped in 2022, featuring singles “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved.” She followed the album with a tour that concluded in July 2023 — and has not released music since.





