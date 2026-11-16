Lizzie Henderson Moves to Wisconsin to Be Near Chris Watts' Prison

Former Ohio real estate agent Lizzie Henderson relocated to Racine, Wisconsin, to live near the facility where Chris Watts serves life sentences, sparking public scrutiny.

Former real estate agent Lizzie Henderson relocated from Ohio to Racine, Wisconsin, positioning herself just two hours from the Dodge Correctional Institution. This facility houses Chris Watts, the man who murdered his pregnant wife Nichol Kessinger and their two young daughters in 2018. Watts is currently serving five consecutive life sentences at the maximum-security prison. Henderson's move places her in close geographic proximity to the site of his incarceration, a decision that has drawn significant public attention and media scrutiny.

The Engagement and Subsequent Breakup

Earlier this year, reports surfaced detailing an attempted wedding between Henderson and Watts while he remained imprisoned. The 39-year-old Henderson had visited Watts dozens of times throughout the previous year, including on Christmas Day, where observers noted intimate displays such as kissing and exchanges of affection. However, the relationship collapsed shortly after public exposure. Watts reportedly ended the engagement at the direction of his mother, Cindy Watts, who disapproved of the union. Following this separation, allegations emerged suggesting Watts pursued gay sexual relationships with male inmates during his confinement.

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Current Employment and Living Situation

Henderson currently works at a grocery store in Racine, handling customer service duties at a location far removed from her previous life in Ohio. She had initially settled in Sturtevant, a small town roughly one hour and forty-three minutes from the prison, before moving to the Concord Apartments complex in Racine in late August 2025. Records indicate she made at least twenty additional visits to Watts in that year. By New Year's Day, however, Henderson was evicted from the Concord Apartments. The rental company's attorney confirmed the eviction, leaving her current housing status unclear despite her active real estate license with a nationwide firm in Wisconsin.

Henderson's Response to Public Scrutiny

When approached by reporters, Henderson displayed a mix of warmth and evasiveness. She greeted interviewers with hugs and claimed she was doing well, but her demeanor shifted when the conversation turned to her past engagement. The diamond ring she wore over the summer is now gone, replaced by a tattoo of a band on her left ring finger. Henderson stated that the public backlash following the revelation of her relationship was more frightening than the engagement itself. She cited the severity of the threats received as the primary source of her fear, asserting that her belief in God provides her strength against such hostility.

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Family Dynamics and Spiritual Justifications

Henderson has suggested that her actions are driven by spiritual convictions rather than romantic attachment to Watts. She told reporters that she does everything for God and maintains a desire to help others in need on a spiritual capacity. These statements appeared to be a defense against accusations that she acted out of pity or manipulation. Henderson also claimed that the intense media coverage caused rifts within her family, though she did not elaborate on specific details. She insisted that she moved to Wisconsin for a job promotion and to care for her elderly mother, explicitly denying that she relocated for Chris Watts.

Professional Status and Continued Visits

Despite the controversy, Henderson remains employed at the grocery store in Racine. Coworkers have described her as cordial and unaffected by the publicity surrounding her former fiancé. However, her professional status in real estate remains ambiguous. A visit to the local office of the nationwide company where she holds a license yielded no records of her employment, as staff files only extend back six months. Prior to moving, Henderson had worked as a real estate agent in Ohio, but her transition to Wisconsin involved a significant geographic and professional shift that continues to unfold amid legal and social complexities.