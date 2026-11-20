Lizzie Cundy claims Meghan Markle cut contact after her 2017 engagement to Prince Harry. The reality star discusses her encounter with the Duchess at Winter Wonderland.

Reality television personality Lizzie Cundy has made startling claims regarding her past relationship with Meghan Markle, alleging that the Duchess of Sussex sought her assistance in finding a British partner before their high-profile union. Cundy, a 58-year-old presenter and actress, stated that her connection with the American actress, who is now 45 years old, ended abruptly once Markle became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

The Core Details of the Alleged Connection

According to Cundy, the dynamic between the two women shifted significantly following the engagement announcement in 2017. She asserted that Markle abandoned their previous social ties immediately after the news of her relationship with the Prince was made public. Cundy described this sudden cessation of communication as being "ghosted," a term she used to characterize the lack of contact from Markle.

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The reality star noted that this behavior was not an isolated incident directed solely at her. Cundy claimed that Markle had severed ties with numerous individuals in her life, including members of her own family. She positioned herself among those who were left without explanation or closure following the shift in the Duchess's social circle.

Stakeholder Positions on Privacy and Publicity

These claims surfaced during an encounter at the VIP Preview Night for Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on a Wednesday. Both Cundy and Markle attended the event, which was attended by Prince Harry, Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie, who is seven, and Princess Lilibet, who is five. Cundy reported seeing a bodyguard belonging to the couple and choosing to leave the venue rather than engage in a reunion.

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Cundy explained her decision to retreat, stating that she did not wish to interrupt the family's evening or spoil the festive atmosphere. She characterized the couple's attendance at the public funfair as a public relations exercise, noting the heavy presence of paparazzi as inconsistent with their previously stated desire for privacy. She maintained that Christmas is a time for cheer and she did not want to cause a scene.

Real-World Impact and Future Possibilities

Despite her claims of being ghosted, Cundy indicated that she remains open to potential reconciliation with Meghan Markle in the future. She suggested that while the timing and location of the Winter Wonderland event were inappropriate for a meeting, she would be willing to meet for a cup of tea if Markle desired. Cundy praised the couple for their charity work and suggested they could be a beneficial duo.

Markle was also photographed at the opening night party of the Hyde Park event. The intersection of these public figures at a major London holiday attraction highlights the ongoing media interest in the lives of the Sussex family and their former acquaintances. Cundy's comments add another layer to the public narrative surrounding Markle's transition into life as a member of the Royal Family and her subsequent move away from the public eye.

Other Celebrities at the Winter Wonderland Event

The VIP Preview Night at Winter Wonderland also featured other notable figures from the British reality television and socialite scenes. Juliet Mayhew, 49, expressed a lack of sympathy for co-star Amanda Cronin, 58. Cronin had recently gone viral following explosive arguments during the reunion show for the second season of her reality series. Mayhew criticized Cronin's conduct and suggested she was performing for the cameras rather than expressing genuine emotion.

Lady Violet Manners, 33, also attended the event while reflecting on her recent experiences with motherhood. The eldest daughter of the Duke of Rutland admitted to struggling with the realities of raising a baby compared to her initial expectations. She shared that she underestimated the demands of parenting after the birth of her son, John, in July.

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Manners, who is married to William Lindesay-Bethune, 35, now the Earl of Lindsay, revealed that she initially planned to return to her business, HeritageXplore, just three weeks after giving birth. She confessed that her early assumptions about infant care were incorrect and that she now relies on help three days a week to manage her professional and personal responsibilities.

Elsewhere in the news, former England rugby captain Mike Tindall, 48, is set to receive a significant financial payout. Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, has put his company, Kimble Trading, into voluntary liquidation. Recent accounts for the year ending in March 2025 indicate the firm held £1.02 million in retained earnings, potentially allowing him to recover over £1 million.

His financial windfall comes amidst scrutiny of his use of taxpayer support during the pandemic lockdowns. Tindall's company claimed furlough support in 2021 while he held £435,000 in personal company funds. This financial development contrasts with the public spending of the British Embassy in Doha, which is allocating more than £47,000 to host a birthday celebration for King Charles.

The King, who turned 78 this month, will not be present at the lavish party in Qatar. The British Embassy in Doha is organizing the event to honor the monarch's birthday, showcasing the continued diplomatic and ceremonial efforts dedicated to the Royal Family even in their absence. These events underscore the global scale of Royal engagements and the financial mechanisms that support them.