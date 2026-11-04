Lizbeth Sherman Sentenced to Repay $18 Million For Fraudulently Funding Luxury Lifestyle

Former employer helper Lizbeth Sherman was ordered to repay nearly $18 million after pleading guilty to stealing from her employer to fund a lavish lifestyle involving private jets and designer goods.

Lizbeth Sherman, a former household employee living in El Dorado Hills, has agreed to forfeit nearly $18 million after being caught running a massive fraud scheme against her employer. Sherman exploited her trusted access to the family's bank accounts to systematically cover tens of thousands of dollars in her own personal credit card charges every month. This unauthorized access stretched from September 2015 through May 2025, allowing her to fund an extravagant life of luxury.

Fraudulent Funding of Extravagant Lifestyle

Sherman used the stolen funds to finance a wide array of high-end expenditures that far exceeded normal household needs. Her illicit spending covered private jet charters, luxury resort getaways, and high-end automobiles. She also directed significant sums toward extensive renovations of her $2 million home in El Dorado Hills. The financial drain on her employer was substantial, with the fraud continuing unchecked for nearly a decade as she prioritized her own material desires.

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Beyond real estate and travel, Sherman invested heavily in designer fashion and accessories. She acquired Rolex timepieces, Christian Louboutin shoes, and luxury handbags from top brands. These purchases were not limited to personal use alone but evolved into a larger operation that included commercial resale activities. The scale of her spending indicates a calculated effort to maximize the value extracted from her employer's accounts over a prolonged period.

Resale Operation Generated Over $450,000

Investigators discovered that Sherman turned the fraud into an illicit merchandise enterprise by offloading stolen luxury items onto third-party resale platforms. She flipped the fraudulently purchased goods for cash, creating a secondary stream of income from her thefts. On a single online marketplace, Sherman generated more than $450,000 in revenue over a nine-month period in 2025 alone. This aggressive sales strategy allowed her to convert stolen credit into liquid assets quickly.

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The resale activity was part of a broader pattern of financial exploitation that federal agents uncovered during their investigation. By maintaining a steady flow of high-value goods through resale channels, Sherman was able to mask the source of her wealth while continuing to acquire more luxury items. This dual approach of direct purchasing and subsequent resale maximized the financial damage inflicted on her victim.

Massive Search Revealed 1,500 Luxury Items

Federal agents intercepted the scheme in December 2025 when law enforcement served a search warrant at Sherman's residence. The execution of the warrant revealed an astonishing cache of more than 1,500 luxury items inside the home. Many of these goods were preserved in mint condition with original designer packaging and retail tags still attached, indicating they were kept as assets rather than consumed immediately.

Inside a dedicated closet, agents found rows of Louis Vuitton bags lining the shelves and dozens of Christian Louboutin boots. A customized display cabinet was packed with rare handbags fashioned from exotic furs. Investigators also seized additional designer purses, high-end Rolex watches, and premium vintage wines from the property. The sheer volume of seized goods underscored the extent of the fraud and the depth of Sherman's involvement in the scheme.

Investigation Led by IRS and Upcoming Sentence

The investigation was led by IRS Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the FBI and the US Marshals Service Asset Forfeiture Program. Under her plea agreement, Sherman must forfeit her ill-gotten gains and repay nearly $18 million to her former employer. This financial penalty is designed to recover the funds lost by the victim through Sherman's unauthorized transactions.

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Sherman is scheduled to be sentenced by US District Judge William B. Shubb on March 22, 2027. The sentencing date marks the final legal step in a case that highlights the vulnerabilities of entrusting financial access to household employees. The resolution of the case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of financial oversight and the severe consequences of betraying such trust.