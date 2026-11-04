Liza Paytas Reveals Aaron Carter Friendship and Heartbreak

Liza Paytas shares intimate details about her relationship with Aaron Carter, explaining her initial motives and the deep friendship they shared before his tragic death.

Content creator Liza Paytas provided a detailed account of her past relationship with the late singer Aaron Carter during an episode of her podcast on Tuesday, November 3. Paytas, who is 38 years old, opened up about the complex emotional dynamics that defined their connection and how it intersected with her personal life at the time. She revealed that her initial approach to contacting the pop star was driven by a desire to provoke a reaction from her then-husband, Ariana van der Wilt, who is 46 years old.

Initial Motives Behind The DM

Paytas explained that she had observed van der Wilt touring in China with another partner named Aaron approximately ten years prior to their breakup. This observation triggered a strategic decision on her part to engage with the musician. She admitted to sending a direct message to Aaron Carter with the specific intent of making her husband jealous. Paytas noted that she and Carter had originally met in 2017, establishing a baseline for their subsequent interactions that would evolve over the following years.

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The content creator described her feelings toward Carter as those of a devoted fan who viewed him as a genuinely sweet and nice individual. She emphasized that their shared generational background, with both being millennials, fostered a sense of immediate camaraderie. This mutual understanding helped bridge the gap between her initial ulterior motives and the more genuine connection that eventually developed between them. Paytas characterized him as someone who embodied the positive traits she admired in her peers.

The Nature of Their Relationship

As their interaction progressed, the relationship between Paytas and Carter deepened beyond mere acquaintance status. They dated in 2017 and later briefly reconciled after maintaining regular contact through online platforms. Despite the romantic and intimate moments they shared, Paytas clarified that their bond was primarily rooted in friendship. They would randomly message each other on Twitter to keep up with each other's lives, reflecting Carter's known preference for staying chronically online and his comfort with remaining at home.

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Paytas recalled their time together as fun and goofy, highlighting Carter's playful personality. She mentioned watching movies and TV shows together, noting that he would act like a bear, which she found endearing. This description paints a picture of a person who sought comfort in simple, domestic activities rather than the high-pressure spotlight of fame. Their dynamic was characterized by a lack of pretense, allowing them to enjoy each other's company in a relaxed environment.

Carter's Struggle With Addiction

The conversation also touched upon the broader issue of substance abuse that plagued Carter's life. He passed away at the age of 34 following years of documented struggles with addiction. Paytas reflected on the people in her own life who battled similar issues, describing them not as typical users but as genuine, good people fighting a serious sickness. She argued that addiction is a disease that can overshadow talent and obscure the true character of the individual suffering from it.

Paytas expressed her perspective on the lack of control associated with addiction, contrasting it with her own experience. While she admitted to lacking self-control in various aspects of her life, she distinguished her behavior from the pathological inability to stop using substances. She observed a specific look in the eyes of those battling addiction, describing it as a sign of an internal battle that love and fear could not resolve. This insight underscores the complexity of the disease and its impact on social relationships.

Legacy and Public Health Context

Carter's death was officially ruled a drowning caused by the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam, according to the coroner's report. His team, including Holly Davidson of ICT PR, expressed relief that the legal case was closed, allowing them to plan a celebration of life. This event took place within the broader context of the Harris Project, a nonprofit launched in 2013 dedicated to preventing and treating co-occurring disorders. The Harris Project focuses on the intersection of mental health challenges and substance use issues, highlighting the medical reality behind such tragedies.

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Through her candid reflections, Paytas highlighted the human side of a celebrity often defined by his struggles. She remembered him as talented and kind, qualities that were unfortunately overshadowed by his addiction. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding when discussing mental health and substance abuse. By sharing these memories, she contributes to a more nuanced narrative surrounding Carter's life and legacy, encouraging a deeper conversation about the realities of living with addiction.