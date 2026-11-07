Liz Jones Shares David Scrace Final Days Before His Death

Journalist Liz Jones reflects on her complex relationship with David Scrace, detailing his final illness, their emotional exchanges, and his passing last night.

Liz Jones has revealed the emotional final days of her relationship with David Scrace, detailing his battle with a severe respiratory illness and his passing last night. The journalist shared intimate details of their last conversations, where Scrace struggled with panic breathing and expressed deep concern about the journey to be with her.

David Scrace Respiratory Struggles And Travel Fears

David Scrace, who was receiving care from hospital staff, informed Liz Jones that he was over 90 per cent sold on the idea of staying at her home. He expressed a strong desire to be in a fabulous and peaceful setting with her, particularly with the benefit of having Pissy Missy overnight. However, he raised significant logistical hurdles regarding his medical needs, including the requirement for a hospital bed, oxygen, drips, and various drugs.

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Scrace warned that the disruption to her life would be greater than she could imagine. He specifically cited his fear of the journey, noting that exerting himself, even by sitting up, could trigger a bout of panic breathing that felt like drowning. He voiced serious doubts about his ability to survive the travel, highlighting the physical toll his condition was taking on him.

Hospital Care And Personal Coping Mechanisms

During a particularly difficult night, Scrace suffered an attack where he was unable to breathe properly. He described the challenge of trying to stay calm through sheer panic while nurses provided care. He noted that despite the oxygen and pills, the action that gave him the most relief was the Vicks he had in his bag, a detail that highlighted his quirky approach to managing his symptoms.

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Jones responded to his fears by offering to put her bed in her office for guests. She also mentioned an upcoming trip to Belfast for Halloween, which she offered to cancel to be with him. Scrace firmly told her not to cancel her plans, showing his continued consideration for her life despite his own suffering. He later described his breathing as worse, asking when she would be in London, to which she replied she would hop on a train if needed.

Complex Relationship Dynamics And Shared History

Their relationship was marked by a mix of deep affection and long-standing friction. Jones recalled how Scrace, a crazy risk-taking rebel, remained curiously old-fashioned, still drinking Lucozade. She shared an engagement photo they had taken at the Alexander House Hotel & Utopia Spa in East Grinstead. When she sent it to him, he asked what happened to that lovely young couple, to which she retorted that he should speak for himself.

Jones admitted that their writing styles and her column were huge factors in why they never worked as a couple in the past. She noted that most men carry on in blissful ignorance, but Scrace was privy to her inner thoughts. Despite this, he gave his blessing for her to write about him now, and she remembered him being there for her during crises, such as when she lost her house or needed help saving three Herdwick lambs from ritual slaughter in France.

Final Announcement And Engagement Ring Return

The situation turned tragic on Sunday night when Liz Jones received a WhatsApp message from David Scrace's son. He informed her that his dad passed away last night, with family members, including his partner and son, present at the end. The son expressed his sorrow and stated that his father wanted Jones to have the engagement ring he had bought for her.

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Scrace's son offered to post the ring to her or let her know when she was next in London to collect it. This final gesture underscores the enduring bond between them, despite the complications and distance that had characterized their later interactions. The message confirmed the end of an era for Jones, who had spent the final days worrying about her health and her connection to Scrace.