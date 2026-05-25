Liz Jones on The Devil Wears Prada 2 - a love letter to the magic of print magazines

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a nostalgic homage to the golden age of print magazines and the world I once knew lovingly described by Liz Jones as a ‘wonderful world that saved me’

I’ve just been to see The Devil Wears Prada 2 . And I loved it. I saw it late, as subtitled screenings are few and far between – and forget me ever being invited to a world premiere.

I went to a cinema on some industrial estate, with a branch of B&M 200 puppy-training pads for £20 don’tcha know I’m on a slippery slope having bought track pants from Lidl for under £8. You get the vibe.

I felt like Miranda who when summoned to a meeting by her new boss asks incredulous ‘We have a cafeteria？And ‘When can I relax？In a coffin？And ‘Can you go faster？ I once yelled out the window at my gardener walk faster？ I am not here to mock Miranda she’s a soul mate. I love that not one of the cast members looks 20 years older. There are some great lines ‘Don’t carb-shame me.?

And ‘Is Miranda hanging up her own coat？ I hated Andy’s new love interest a bore whom even with that wide mouth she couldn’t be bothered to snog. I’m staggered Kenneth Branagh stooped to play Miranda’s new beau when I started out as a journalist he was my second celebrity interview after Rupert Everett I was completely in love with him too naïve to realise he was gay. Kenneth actually phoned my landline.

But I was put off by the fact he had so many plants in his rented house I was worried he’d want me to water them. But the film reminds me of a wonderful world I was once part of. Shopping in the Galleria Vittorio in Milan I bought a black pencil skirt suit by Prada buoyed by a 40 per cent discount given I was a glossy editor. I was introduced to prosecco for the first time.

I was driven to Lake Como to a dinner hosted by Donatella Versace the last few miles lit by four-wick Diptyque candles. The film is less escapist than the first it is all about the death of journalism print. It’s about slashed budgets and the omnipresence of online of how well a feature performs – as CC Baxter might say – numbers-wise. Reviews have been savage and chippy.

One female columnist wrote ‘For women my age to be positioned like Andy as a questioning heroine above the thick hotties who spent all their time thinking about eyelash curlers was revolutionary. Um. Caring about your appearance doesn’t mean you are stupid it means you are unafraid to try that you respect others that you are not arrogant. I really can’t stand posh Oxbridge graduates who think they are above make-up are fine just as they are.

How about you try washing deodorant straighteners？ Read More LIZ JONES: I’m only surprised it took me this long to send him packing What chimed most was the line ‘Remember when magazines were a thing？Reading a magazine in the bath feels like a treat whereas streaming feels like work. My whole life is mapped out in print early Cosmos stolen from a sister. Honey. 19. Elle with Yasmin soon to be Le Bon on the cover.

The Face featuring the Kamen brothers – my best friend cast Nick in the famous Levi’s launderette advert. And Vogue always Vogue. Of all the treasures I have sold on eBay to keep my head above water I regret selling every issue I bought and stored in chronological order from September 1977. Magazines have always been there for me to lift me out of my mundane life.

Sloane Condren with rags in her hair shot by Bruce Weber. Janice Dickinson with her Galaxy counter eyes who made me feel I didn’t have to be blonde to be beautiful. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is an homage to those days easy to dismiss as a romcom a tale of silly women in tall shoes.

But to a shy girl with acne from Essex never underestimate the power of those images of dreamy impossible clothes Maud Frizon peeptoes Mary Quant moss eyeshadow. That world saved me. It would be so sad if it ceased to exist lost to a world of Insta adverts lies instant gratification. DWP2 is like a lip balm soothing.

It reassures us that those of us who care about nice things are not stupid at all. JONES MOANS... WHAT LIZ LOATHES THIS WEE





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Liz Jones Print Magazines Online Media Magazine Culture Movies Cinema Review Criticism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega Attend Event Promoting 'The Addams Family', Share Red-carpet PoseCatherine Zeta-Jones joined her co-star Jenna Ortega at an event promoting their hit Netflix series 'The Addams Family'. The Welsh Oscar winner wore a figure-hugging red dress with ruched detailing and a floral corsage. Jenna flashed her toned abs in a fashion-forward gray suit. They shared a sweet hug on the red carpet and posed together.

Read more »

The Devil Wears Prada — and Drives MercedesEven with box office stalling, auto brands are betting bigger than ever that putting their cars on the big screen can sell them off the lot.

Read more »

Box Office: ‘Michael’ Nears $800 Million, ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Hits $600 Million GloballyMichael' is about to clear another major box office milestone.

Read more »

The Terror Returns with Devil in Silver, A Psychiatric‑Hospital Horror AnthologyRidley Scott's The Terror anthology shifts from Arctic tragedy to a claustrophobic psychiatric hospital in its new season, Devil in Silver. The six‑episode series follows Pepper, wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, and explores psychological terror, garnering strong critical praise and reviving interest in the franchise’s historic roots.

Read more »