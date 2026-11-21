Liz Jones explores Belfast, reflecting on the Titanic disaster and George Best's life while visiting key landmarks like Titanic Belfast and the footballer's childhood home.

Liz Jones has arrived in Belfast to visit her friend Andrea, staying at The Harrison, a distinctive hotel located in the University Quarter. During a Saturday afternoon walk, the pair explored Umbrella Street, a popular Instagram spot featuring a canopy of neon-lit multicoloured umbrellas, and visited a local pub where Andrea spent her student years. The streets were filled with Halloween costumes, and Jones navigated the cobblestones with assistance from a stranger after struggling in her stiletto heels. They later dined at the Merchant Hotel, where Andrea shared stories about growing up during the Troubles, highlighting the stark contrast between her dangerous upbringing and Jones's own carefree youth.

Titanic Belfast Experience and Emotional Reflection

On Sunday afternoon, Jones visited Titanic Belfast, a facility she describes as more experiential than a traditional museum due to its limited artefacts. The attraction features immersive elements, including walking over footage of the shipwreck and viewing screens showing images of victims sinking into icy waters. This exhibit triggered a profound emotional response for Jones, evoking memories of her late husband David Scrace, who died in a hospital bed unable to breathe. She reflected on the tragedy of families disappearing beneath the waves, connecting the historical disaster to her personal loss and attributing David's death to smoking rather than colon cancer.

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SS Nomadic and Historical Parallels

The visit continued aboard the SS Nomadic, the actual tender used for the Titanic, which has been restored and is now moored in a dry dock. This vessel ferried passengers from Cherbourg and survived two world wars, offering visitors a chance to imagine the excitement and trepidation of early twentieth-century travelers. Jones noted the story of Edith Rosenbaum Russell, a fashion editor who prioritized her Parisian designs over her own safety, a workaholic trait Jones recognized in herself. They subsequently had dinner in the Titanic Hotel, occupying a cavernous room where the ship's original plans were drawn, prompting Jones to muse on how modern life reduces spaces once dedicated to adventure and hard work into mere dining venues.

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George Best's Humble Beginnings and Tragic End

Jones's final stop was the childhood home of George Best, which she found to be an Airbnb rather than a National Trust museum. The red-brick post-war property is humble, marked only by a small plaque, illustrating the ordinary beginnings of the football star who played on a field nearby. Jones recalled conversations with Best's first wife, Angie, who described finding him crawling in a gutter in Los Angeles, a moment that signaled his struggle with addiction. This reality of Best's life, marked by homesickness and nervousness after his rise to fame, resonated with Jones's own reflections on David's lifestyle choices.

Legacy of Burning Bright and Moving Forward

Reflecting on the connections between David and George Best, Jones suggested that both men burned bright and were gone too soon. She acknowledged that David always assured her he had enjoyed every minute of his life, despite the health consequences of his habits. The visit to Belfast, encompassing the tragedy of the Titanic and the tragic arc of George Best, served as a poignant backdrop for Jones to process her grief and the complex nature of living a life fully lived. Her journey through these significant locations highlighted the intersection of personal history and broader cultural narratives.