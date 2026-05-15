Livvy Dunne Turns Heads at the Launch Party for the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Read the exciting news story about Livvy Dunne, a social media influencer turned swimsuit model, who turned heads at the launch party for the 2026 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She posed with Brooks Nader, who is also featured in the issue, and excited fans with a sneak peek at her swimsuit shoot. Other notable models and influencers also made an appearance at the glamorous event.

Social media influencer and swimsuit model Livvy Dunne turned heads on the red carpet at the launch party for the 2026 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She graced the event at the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square with her toned legs on display in a black mini dress with a stone-embellished skirt. Dunne also posed alongside Brooks Nader, who is also featured in the magazine's iconic issue, and was set to co-star in a reboot of the 90s classic 'Baywatch' later this year.

The SI Swimsuit issue has already made its way to the general public and is set to be released nationwide on May 26. Dunne also posted to Instagram earlier this week as she shared a sneak peek at her shoot, where she modeled a brown swimsuit that received praise from fellow models and admirers. Some notable highlights from the event included Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader, Alix Earle, and Sophia Cunningham, who all stunned on the red carpet





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