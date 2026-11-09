Livvy Dunne's comment section turns ugly after collaboration with Angel Reese, NFL memes & fan vs security

America's Best Daily Column Screencaps breaks down the Livvy Dunne and Angel Reese collab that backfired before LSU football's ugly 31-13 loss.

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Screencaps, which publishes seven-days-a-week, is a mix of sports, pop culture, and emails from sane readers from around the world. This column isn't for the coastal elites. Give us a week to steal your heart. Our track record is pretty good.

Let's have some fun.on Saturday and it went about as you'd expect. Fans weren't in the mood. Things quickly went off the rails in the comment section. Bama fans poured it on from there.

"Holding down that L, Roll Tide," a fan taunted Livvy. By the end of the night, LSU's season was over after an ugly 31-13 loss like Angel's in the WNBA Finals.

"Everywhere she's at they lose," another astute observer noted. Yes, I was at Ohio Stadium on Saturday with Screencaps Jr. and two of his buddies to watch what will likely go down as one of the ugliest losses in Columbus for this program in the last 40 years. I was there in 2015 when MY Buckeyes inexcusably lost to Michigan State. I was there in 2022 when the Buckeyes got absolutely destroyed by Michigan in the second half.

At least that Michigan team was good, thanks to This weekend was just awful. Players quit. And then the fans quit. Mid-way through the 3rd quarter, I could see the fans leaving.

Each timeout it got worse. Then, with 13 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the place was empty. It was bad bad. For Screencaps Jr. and his buddies, it was just a loss.

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It's still early in their lives. They don't understand the magnitude of such a loss. They don't understand how bad Arthur Smith is as an offensive coordinator and how hard it is to see Matt Patricia refuse to send blitzers. So we stayed until the very end.

I even let the boys go down to the lowest level behind the Ohio State band where Oregon fans were celebrating. After getting home, I went to bed figuring Michigan fans would be blowing up my phone after beating Michigan State. Sunday morning, I woke up to a gift. Sparty got its only non-MAC win of the season and it was over Michigan.

Talk about a silver lining. More on one dad taking three 8th graders to a college football game in 2026 It helps when the boys can handle themselves and aren't jerkoffs. At no point during the trip did I think, why did I get myself into this. That's big.

There was no complaining. That's huge. I don't want to hear that it's cold. I even asked the kids if they wanted to leave early.

No way, was the answer. Emphatically. They were dialed in. There was no bickering between friends even though it was a long day.

Again, huge. The kids kept Mrs. Screencaps' grocery-getter clean. That's huge. I never thought it would be easier to go to a sporting event with three 8th graders than it is with three adults, but it was.

• Irish fan Jason DeM. is feeling great after a big weekend: Good morning Joe and what a fine morning it is after MY Notre Dame Fighting Irish took down the #1 team in the land. The atmosphere on campus and inside the stadium was as electric as you can imagine and that continued long into the night. I would like to pass along to Rob M in FL a simple STIDB .

I don’t watch NFL football to see officials throw flags! You can call a penalty on every play in football, NFL officials are doing just that! It definitely slows down the games. It's not just at the NFL level.

The Ohio State game ended at like 7:30. We can't haveNebraska fans are getting used, or at least having to deal with, less fun with losses more than we want to. I hope we win every game, but I don't expect to win very often. I'm in a group of 7 that go on a road trip a year and text most every game.

Some of us get tired of the"WTF are we doing!!!!!!

" texts. Unfortunately that is most of them. My group doesn't expect to be magically better. I don't think realistic fans think that.

I think there is an unsupported heartfelt hope that we get better. I'm 60 so I remember back to our 1970 71 National champion teams. Not that well but I remember some. I remember the teams of the 80's that could/should have had a couple of natty's and of course the teams of the 90's.

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That was magic. I say magic but that magic was based on incredible hard work 6 days a week. We went to Indiana during Cignetti's first season and after we got beat, we asked why can't we do that? Nebraska has great facilities.

Great fan support, and a good amount of NIL. We know we need better coaching. Better play calling. I hope that happens but I don't expect it.

To answer why we can't beat Minnesota, or any other team with consistency, we call bad plays and can't recover. We were there in 2021 and Nebraska had the bball inside the 5. The guys behind us said something about easy touchdown from there. I turned around and said I bet we don't get a touchdown.

They were surprised. Just throw it up to your TE. He was 6 7 or so. One of my friends said the same thing about not scoring.

Needless to say we each drank a free beer. We just expect dumb play calls and dumb decisions. That has been our identity for about 15 years or so. The sun came up this morning.

But in regards to husker football it can be summed up with the following words. Im 51 years old and been a fan since the early 90s when my sister settled down in Omaha and I'd read the Sunday morning Omaha World Herald about the previous day's game. Growing up in Iowa that was my first exposure to the Huskers. Been to probably close to 80 games in the last 25 years.

Seen some great ones and some crap ones . After last night I'm hoping for a half full stadium in two weeks against your Buckeyes. Send a message and end the fake sellout streak. The fanbase expects to get let down any more.

Send some of the football NIL money to the teams that perform at a high level. At least we can look forward to our volleyball team and basketball teams that are coached better. • CF in Kansas, but born in Nebraska emails: I have been trying to figure out where Nebraska went wrong.

I've come to the conclusion a series of bad decisions and changes in the way the football program was run led to the demise of a once great program. IMO it all started when Steve Pederson became AD and fired Frank Solich. Tom Osborne chose Solich to succeed him because he trusted him to keep the Nebraska traditions. Under Tom Osborne Nebraska had a strong program that emphasized education along with winning football games.

Several players had high a gpa in their major; we're talking agriculture, biology, chemistry, medicine, and others. Nebraska also had a walk-on program that turned out some of the best players at Nebraska. A lot of them came off the farm with a strong work ethic, team mentality and a desire to perform at top level. They played for the coaches, the team and school, and for all the people of Nebraska.

The unity across the state was awe-inspiring. Nebraska also had continuity of coaching staff, many coaches worked together for years.

I grew up listening to Lyell Bremser on the radio. You could hear him on radios up and down the street along with the cheers for Nebraska. I am deeply saddened by the loss of what once was and hope Nebraska can find some semblance of greatness again. And that is it this Monday morning as we inch closer to Thanksgiving.

You have two weekends before the holiday week. Guys, we're running out of time for the leaves and getting hunkered down for winter. We have to use the one hour of daylight we get after work this week wisely.