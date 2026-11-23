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New York State DEC trucks are pictured at a check station in Livonia, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Livonia, N.Y. — With hunting season in full swing, New York is taking extra precautions after a deer in our regionThe DEC has set up a check station in Livingston County to monitor the situation.

Chronic Wasting Disease “It’s the first time I’ve ever heard of this,” said Ronald Farley, a hunter.

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“I’ve been hunting since I was 16. ” Hunters in several towns must bring deer tissue samples to a DEC check station, where hunters can keep the venison. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not consuming deer that test positive.

“So fundamentally, this is a big deal because it is going to impact the deer population,” said Michael Palermo, the regional wildlife manager for Region 8 with the DEC. Animals typically appear healthy for the first 18 to 24 months until signs begin to appear, including weight loss, droopy ears, and a loss of appetite.

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“That’s the issue with the disease is that a deer can have it for a year, year and a half before it shows any symptoms, and that’s really concerning. “I think it’s a great thing that DEC does,” said William Davis, a hunter. “I didn’t realize how much testing they already do. And so it’s great that they caught a positive, and it sounds like so far things are on a good track.

” The DEC says all hunters who harvest a deer in the towns of Conesus, Groveland, North Dansville, Sparta, Springwater, and West Sparta must submit tissue samples at the Livingston County check station.