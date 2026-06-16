A secretive government department, RICU, has been exposed for peddling far-Left propaganda and controlling the narrative after terrorist outrages. The unit, set up by Tony Blair, aims to reassure communities that there's no real Islamist terror threat to Britain and exaggerate the influence of Toytown fascists.

A secretive government department , RICU , has been exposed for peddling far-Left propaganda and controlling the narrative after terrorist outrages . The unit, set up by Tony Blair , aims to reassure communities that there's no real Islamist terror threat to Britain and exaggerate the influence of Toytown fascists.

RICU has been accused of working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland's C3 intelligence unit to identify online 'calls to protest' and giving strategic messages to the police to portray protesters as unsympathetic thugs. The unit has also been advising the police in Southampton following the horrific murder of Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed he'd been racially abused and had acted in self-defence.

RICU has been claimed to intervene to write statements by the families of victims of potentially racially linked incidents to stop them from inflaming tensions further. The source said: 'You can see their fingerprints all over the statements released by the families of victims in these volatile situations - they usually have a similar tone.

' However, RICU is regarded by many Whitehall insiders to be 'out of control'. The unit has been accused of deliberate attempts to play down the mainly Pakistani rape gangs epidemic and has been involved in the aftermath of the London Bridge terror attacks, in which eight people were mown down and killed by a van driven by Islamist nutjobs.

RICU's undercover operatives handed out flowers in the area, with the aim of perpetuating an atmosphere of 'grief' rather than anti-Muslim 'anger'. A team in an unmarked van is also understood to have toured the area plastering the walls with posters bearing hashtags such as #Turn-To-Love, #ForLondon and #LoveWillWin. RICU has been accused of buying flowers for terror scenes and writing press releases for bereaved families.

The unit has been claimed to be 'out of control' and is regarded by many Whitehall insiders as a threat to free speech. The existence of RICU has been exposed by a source inside the security services, who has disclosed the unit's activities to The Mail on Sunday's political editor Glen Owen. The unit's activities have been described as a 'shadowy outfit' that aims to 'control the narrative' and has been accused of working to 'strangle free speech'.

RICU has been accused of exaggerating the influence of Toytown fascists and has been involved in the aftermath of the Finsbury Park mosque attack, in which a deranged neo-Nazi thug drove a van into worshippers. Journalists at the scene were told by a woman who worked for a shady 'PR company' that the perp had been protected from reprisals by the local imam.

However, this claim has been disputed and is believed to be another example of RICU's attempts to peddle propaganda. RICU has been accused of being 'out of control' and is regarded by many Whitehall insiders as a threat to free speech. The unit's activities have been described as a 'shadowy outfit' that aims to 'control the narrative' and has been accused of working to 'strangle free speech'.

RICU has been accused of exaggerating the influence of Toytown fascists and has been involved in the aftermath of the Finsbury Park mosque attack, in which a deranged neo-Nazi thug drove a van into worshippers. The unit's activities have been described as a 'shadowy outfit' that aims to 'control the narrative' and has been accused of working to 'strangle free speech'.

RICU has been accused of being 'out of control' and is regarded by many Whitehall insiders as a threat to free speech. The unit's activities have been described as a 'shadowy outfit' that aims to 'control the narrative' and has been accused of working to 'strangle free speech'.

RICU has been accused of exaggerating the influence of Toytown fascists and has been involved in the aftermath of the Finsbury Park mosque attack, in which a deranged neo-Nazi thug drove a van into worshippers. RICU has been accused of being 'out of control' and is regarded by many Whitehall insiders as a threat to free speech.

The unit's activities have been described as a 'shadowy outfit' that aims to 'control the narrative' and has been accused of working to 'strangle free speech'. RICU has been accused of exaggerating the influence of Toytown fascists and has been involved in the aftermath of the Finsbury Park mosque attack, in which a deranged neo-Nazi thug drove a van into worshippers





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RICU Government Department Propaganda Controlling The Narrative Terrorist Outrages Tony Blair Islamist Terror Threat Toytown Fascists Free Speech

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Castaway's Paradise: Eco-Living on a Sinking Island in TuvaluA travel writer experiences the unique blend of isolation and comfort at Afelita Island Resort in Tuvalu, a solar-powered eco farm reminiscent of the movie 'Cast Away' but with modern amenities, as the nation faces the threat of rising sea levels.

Read more »

Ukrainian refugee living in Utah finds hope through artOlha Svieshnikova, a Ukrainian refugee living here in Utah, is getting attention for her artwork.

Read more »

Nintendo Announces Ocarina of Time Remake, But Fans Are Left Wanting MoreNintendo has announced a remake of the classic game Ocarina of Time, but the reveal has left fans divided on whether the developer took the right approach. The game is set to release later this year, but the lack of gameplay or information about the remake has left some fans questioning the company's decision.

Read more »

BYD's new AI system can spot living beings underneath vehiclesBYD has filed a patent for an underbody vision system capable of detecting living organisms beneath parked vehicles.

Read more »