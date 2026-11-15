Coffee, cacao and raw honey are three foods a Florida physician says he consumes daily to support longevity and healthy aging, citing antioxidants and polyphenols.

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Mitch Ghen, a Florida-based functional medicine physician with more than 45 years of experience, discusses the potential health benefits of coffee, cacao, raw honey and sprouts. Dr. Mitch Ghen, a Boca Raton, Florida-based physician who has practiced functional medicine for more than 45 years, told Fox News Digital there are threecoffeeCoffee is one of the top foods and drinks for aging well, a longevity doctor told Fox News Digital.

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COFFEE LOVERS CAN TAKE HEART: UP TO 5 CUPS A DAY APPEARS SAFE FOR MOST ADULTS, EXPERTS SAYGhen gives his morning coffee an extra boost by adding 100% cacao that is high in polyphenols. Ghen said he typically recommends approximately a teaspoon to a tablespoon of cacao, depending on its polyphenol content.

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"I think combination tends to sit on top of each other and gives that person not only a great start in the morning, but certainly what I would call a good amount of antioxidants and polyphenols," he said.gut microbiomeCLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER "I think a tablespoon a day seems to be a reasonable amount without provoking too much spike in sugar," he said. While Ghen incorporates all three foods into his own routine, he stressed that healthy aging is about more than adding individual"superfoods" to the diet.

"The question that everyone should ask themselves is, quite seriously, is it about longevity, meaning a number, or is it the quality? " he said. Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.