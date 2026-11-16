Living Long Enough for the Next New Treatment

Personal Perspective: Connecting with others to ease the anxiety.

My wife, Christine, had to fly out to London for work after missing several trips due to my illness. Before she left, I had gotten my follow-up CT scan, but the radiologist hadn't read it yet.

I had significant “scanxiety” about what it would show. While Christine was away, my kids did their best to help me—waking up on their own , fixing their own breakfast , and getting out the door . They even loaded and unloaded the dishwasher! Even though we had most of the logistics covered sans Mommy, the house was twice as dirty as usual.

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Plus, I missed the emotional anchor of her presence. The house was quieter. The click-clack of her keyboard or murmur of her work video calls was absent. I received the CT report a couple of days into Christine’s trip.

Good news! The cancer in my right lung and a spot in my liver had shrunk. Being anxious, I got the report right away from my friend and primary care provider. That night, when I was showering, I was gripped with a sudden, unexpected sadness that verged on.

Despite the positive results, in the back of my mind, I’d had this deep hope that my cancer would have magically vanished. Instead, the cancer, though smaller, was still there. The study my treatment was based on had shown that one patient had been miraculously noted in complete remission. It was just one point on a chart in a study, but the hope that it would happen for me had gripped my mind.

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I went into a negative-feedback cycle, and I was choked up, on the verge of tears. Somehow I had turned my good news into something horrible. Usually, I’d talk about the results and my hopes and fears, but she was a continent away and fast asleep. I made it through the week and to the eighth class, but the experience was a poignant reminder of how important this was to my mental well-being; sharing my experiences with others still is.

Early on in my diagnosis, I called my classmate and good friend from medical school, who practices pulmonology in San Diego. I wasn’t close to any other classmates in med school except for Elan—we bonded over Mike’s Roast Beef sandwiches while taking our physical diagnosis class.

He kindly reviewed my tests and introduced me to another friend and colleague, who told me something that gives me hope every day: “You only have to live long enough for the next new treatment to come out. ” That simple statement comforts me when I dwell on my late-stage prognosis, thinking about how many years I may have left.

One of the many beautiful parts of sharing my own cancer journey is meeting people going through their own cancer journeys who I would never have met otherwise. Sharing personal narratives—whether through storytelling, group discussions, or expressive writing—has emerged as a valuable psychosocial intervention in oncology. Storytelling is the communicative act of patients recounting their illness experiences through words, images, or even digital media, often revealing deeply personal emotions and insights.

Across cancer types and patient populations, narrative-sharing interventions are increasingly recognized for fostering emotional expression and psychological adaptation to illness. Peer-reviewed research spanning children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly, indicates that storytelling bestows a range of benefits. These benefits include improvements in psychological well-being, coping andPeer-reviewed research overwhelmingly supports the therapeutic value of storytelling and personal narratives for cancer patients of all ages and stages.

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Through sharing their experiences—whether in a support group, with a counselor, via digital media, or in a private journal—patients often achieve better psychological well-being, characterized by reduced, and even depression. Storytelling fosters adaptation and coping, empowering patients with resilience and practical strategies to face cancer’s challenges. It also enhances social connectedness, diminishing isolation and strengthening support networks among those who “get it.

” Notably, narrative interventions can encourage patients to stay engaged in treatment and healthy behaviors, potentially improving adherence and follow-through in care. While more research is needed, emerging evidence points to physiological benefits—improved symptom control, functional status, and overall quality of life—arising from the mind-body interplay of expressive storytelling.

Taken together, these studies support the belief that the simple act of sharing one’s story is far more than talk or writing on a page; it is a meaningful therapeutic process that can help cancer patients heal psychologically, cope more effectively, build community, and perhaps even influence their health trajectories for the better. Narrative practices in oncology—from diagnosis through survivorship or end-of-life care—represent a holistic approach that honors patients’ voices while delivering measurable benefits across multiple dimensions of well-being.

Scans, treatments, family, and faith shape mental health; this can get wrapped into the stories people tell themselves when the future becomes a moving target. Narrative medicine is not a soft add-on to “real” care; it is part of the human need to communicate and be heard. , is a professor at Stanford Medicine; he helped found the school's Center for Asian Health. He is the author of Sunshine: An Exploration of Living When You Are Dying.

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