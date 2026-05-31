Living in Cornwall: A Love-Hate Relationship with Overtourism

A local's honest guide to Cornwall's overrated hotspots and hidden gems, from Falmouth to the Eden Project, and why infrastructure fails to keep up with tourist demand.

As soaring flight prices and instability abroad push more Britons towards staycations, it is likely the picturesque county of Cornwall , with its scenic towns and spectacular coastline, will be a big hit this summer.

I spent years vacationing in the area before eventually moving here myself, but the initial excitement of living in one of my favourite holiday destinations was quickly replaced by resentment. Tourists descend in droves each year, gridlocking narrow, single-lane roads that inexplicably have not been upgraded since the days of horses and carts. Bins constantly overflow, seagulls relentlessly circle, dive-bombing for discarded pasties or fish and chips, and parking is a competitive sport in Cornwall.

I try to avoid even a trip to the supermarket, as traffic slows to a crawl and it ends up taking almost half a day. Locals call this overtourism. I call it what it is, and that is a woeful underinvestment in infrastructure. But over the last few months, ahead of my own summer spent here, I have been trying to remind myself why people become so obsessed with this part of the world in the first place.

So here is my ultimate guide to what is hot and what is decidedly not in Cornwall. Where is overrated? Falmouth. Locals kept insisting that the reason I disliked Cornwall after moving here was simply that I had not been to Falmouth.

So, I finally visited the destination home to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and an array of beaches, many of which are swimming and paddleboarding hotspots. Admittedly, the locals were unusually friendly, there was oat milk in every cafe, and even I felt at home thanks to the warm welcome.

But the charming smiles of the residents could not remove the disappointment over the town centre, which smelled faintly of stale, large and overflowing bins, while scores of seagulls circled overhead waiting to take a bite of unsuspecting tourists pasties. The entire place felt dirty, and that homely feeling quickly vanished. I did not like it at all. Falmouth may be known as one of Cornwall coolest towns, but it is also, in my view, its most overrated.

Padstow is another disappointment. It is expensive and busy, and not in a good, lively way. If you ask me, much of the town summer atmosphere consists of stressed holidaymakers accidentally driving around the harbour in enormous cars, terrified they are moments away from steering into the sea. And there is one particular stretch between the car park and the harbour that smells so overwhelmingly of dead fish that I practically sprint through it holding my breath.

Plus I am still sulking about Rick Stein fish and chip takeaway charging me £1.50 for a tiny pot of ketchup before lockdown. But perhaps I should give poor Rick some credit. He somehow managed to persuade people to spend thousands of pounds holidaying in a damp little fishing town in the middle of nowhere. Frankly, it is not somewhere I would willingly fork out cash to holiday.

I once met a wildly successful Padstow bistro owner who cheerfully admitted that much of his menu came straight from supermarket freezers. People still leave rave TripAdvisor reviews praising the food. And, in many ways, that sums up modern Cornwall tourism perfectly. There is now an entire ecosystem of Cornish entrepreneurs stretching from Padstow to Rock, Polzeath, Fowey and Mevagissey selling everything imaginable at a huge mark-up.

They will complain fervently about their financial struggles every time a BBC television camera or Guardian journalist appears in town, before charging you the equivalent of a day wages for a seafood platter and two cocktails the following afternoon. The Eden Project is Cornwall prize cow. It has won awards, attracted royalty and appears in virtually every tourist guide ever written about the county.

Yet at some point, it quietly stopped being primarily about the plants it was allegedly built to celebrate. Nowadays, there are £1,200-a-ticket philanthropy conferences, a zip wire, ice skating, Snow Patrol concerts with £350 VIP packages and, this summer, a dinosaur exhibition. At this point, I fully expect them to haul those inconvenient plants out altogether and replace them with a premium rainforest wellness experience involving hot tubs and ice plunge pools. So where should you go instead?

For authentic Cornish charm, head to the smaller villages like Mousehole or Port Isaac, where the crowds are thinner and the pasties are still reasonably priced. The Lizard Peninsula offers dramatic cliffs and quiet coves perfect for a peaceful day out. If you want a taste of the good life without the tourist trap prices, book a table at a family-run pub away from the main drag.

And for stunning beaches without the gridlock, try Gwithian or Porthcurno early in the morning before the masses arrive. Yes, overtourism is a problem in Cornwall, but with a bit of insider knowledge, you can still enjoy the county unspoilt beauty without the frustration. Ultimately, my love for Cornwall remains.

The rolling green hills meeting turquoise seas, the ancient stone circles, the wild ponies on Bodmin Moor, and the best cream teas in the world are all worth braving the summer chaos. But be prepared for the reality: overflowing bins, traffic jams, and seagulls that will snatch your lunch the moment you look away. Welcome to Cornwall, where the beauty is matched only by the madness





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