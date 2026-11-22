Mauricio Pochettino suffers a disastrous managerial debut as Manchester United lose 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. Red cards and goals from Wirtz and Szoboszlai seal the result.

Mauricio Pochettino endured a catastrophic managerial debut as Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The Argentine manager watched his side collapse under the pressure of a hostile crowd, with the match turning on a red card in the eighth minute and two quick goals that left United's position in the league precarious. The result marks a stark low point for the club following Pochettino's appointment.

Red Card Sparks Early Collapse

Liverpool took the lead in the tenth minute when Dominik Szoboszlai converted a free kick from outside the box, burying the ball into the bottom corner. However, the match turned decisively after just eight minutes when Leny Yoro received a red card for a foul on Alexander Isak just outside the penalty area. The decision left Manchester United with ten men for the remainder of the first half, handing Liverpool a significant numerical advantage.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United Face Liverpool Test

Liverpool's Attacking Dominance

Down to ten players, Manchester United struggled to contain Liverpool's attacking trio of Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha, and Alexander Isak. Florian Wirtz doubled the lead in the thirteenth minute with a spectacular no-look back flick after a lofted pass from Ngumoha. The Swedish striker Isak threatened to add a third but was denied by a save from Senne Lammens, who kept United in the contest briefly.

Pochettino's Tactical Changes

Manager Mauricio Pochettino attempted to shore up his defense by substituting Harry Maguire for Bryan Mbeumo in the twenty-second minute, a decision that surprised many observers given Mbeumo's pace on the counterattack. Despite the change, Liverpool continued to dominate possession and create chances. The home fans chanted for United to go down, reflecting the depth of frustration at the team's poor start.

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Match Aftermath and Criticism

By the twenty-fifth minute, the scoreboard read 2-0 to Liverpool, with Manchester United unable to generate any meaningful threat. Rival fans began chanting for Pochettino's dismissal, suggesting his tenure had begun with disastrous consequences. The performance highlighted significant vulnerabilities in United's defensive structure, particularly when playing against a high-pressing side.

Implications for Manchester United

The defeat leaves Manchester United with a mountain to climb in their quest for stability under their new manager. The combination of playing with ten men for extended periods and the inability to score has drawn sharp criticism from supporters and pundits alike. Pochettino now faces the urgent task of regrouping his squad and addressing the tactical flaws exposed during this heavy loss at Anfield.