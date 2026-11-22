Pochettino swapped the USMNT for Man Utd during the November international break.

Mauricio Pochettino made an emotional exit from his post as manager of the USMNT when Manchester United came calling earlier this month. Having enjoyed his time at the helm of the Stars and Stripes, Pochettino is braced for an entirely different task as he looks to rebuild perhaps the biggest club on the planet—and one that finds itself sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

Those following Pochettino and United from the United States have a handful of options to catch the game. Broadcasting duties will be shared between thenetwork is also an option in Canada, where DAZN will also be showing the match. Those in Mexico can turn tothat will be showing the game through it’s Main Event and Premier League channels, as well as on the move withAttention turns to the Champions League for both these sides.

Also read Premier League Predictions: Pochettino’s Man Utd Bow at Liverpool, Arsenal Visit Newcastle

| Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images It’s a Champions League week for both these teams. Liverpool travel to Belgium on Wednesday to face a Club Brugge side that sits just one place behind them on the league table, tied for both points and goal difference.

Advertisement

That game comes at the same time as United, 17th in the standings after two wins from four games, fly over to Portugal to face Sporting CP, who are just one place back from Brugge on the same points and goal difference as Liverpool. The margins are incredibly tight in the race for automatic qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League, so both Liverpool and United will be looking to build some momentum on Sunday.

Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.