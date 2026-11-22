Manchester United begin the Mauricio Pochettino era at Anfield on Sunday with a combined XI based on Sofascore data featuring only two United players. Liverpool dominate the selection as both sides prepare to end poor runs against Big Six rivals.

Mauricio Pochettino's long-awaited tenure at Manchester United officially begins this Sunday with a daunting trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. The new head coach faces his first major test against a team that appears far superior on paper, with a newly released combined XI based on current performance data showing Liverpool dominating the selection. Only two Manchester United players have made the cut, while the rest of the side is composed entirely of Liverpool talent.

United enter this fixture with a dire start to the season, having managed only one win in their first 10 games. This poor form led to the axing of interim head coach Michael Carrick just days before this crucial encounter. The club is now looking to Pochettino to stabilize the ship, but the Argentine inherits a squad that sits well below expectations. There is no quick fix available to the new manager as he prepares to face Andoni Iraola, another coach known for clear tactical demands.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's First Manchester United Press Conference Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool, cementing his status as one of the league's best shot-stoppers despite recent concerns. The 34-year-old Brazilian has kept four clean sheets in 10 league appearances this season, averaging 2.5 saves per game while conceding 10 goals. His form has been mixed, including a poor display in a 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce, but he responded with a fine performance in the subsequent 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. An outstanding save to deny Arsenal's Christos Tzolis earlier this month highlighted his continuing ability to deliver.

At right back, Ronald Araujo has emerged as the solution to Liverpool's defensive issues since Trent Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid. The 27-year-old, currently on loan from Barcelona, has been deployed effectively as a Vinicius Junior neutralizer. Fans are already calling for the club to sign him permanently, as his arrival has helped tighten a backline that was previously exposed. All recognized right backs for Liverpool are either injured or on the comeback trail, making Araujo an essential fixture.

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In central defense, Jeremy Jacquet partners with Virgil van Dijk, who is expected to make his 350th Premier League appearance on Sunday. Jacquet, signed from Rennes, has been an immediate hit, combining stellar possession play with defensive fundamentals. Van Dijk remains capable of dominant displays despite increasing mental lapses and injury doubts. He exudes calm every time he takes the field, providing a steady presence at the heart of the defense.

Luke Shaw is the first Manchester United player selected for the combined XI, starting at left back. Although his availability for Pochettino is uncertain after a six-week absence, he has trained ahead of the encounter. Shaw was instrumental in United's ascent under Carrick last season, and his absence has proven costly this term. The club's decision not to sign an able deputy in the summer has left a significant void in the squad.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai form a formidable partnership for Liverpool. Mac Allister has performed this season with the intensity of a man desperate to extend his contract, having yet to commit to the club on Merseyside. While Iraola has experimented with his engine room, the Argentine has remained a constant, contributing goals from midfield. Szoboszlai, despite not showing his best in the 2026-27 season, slides in on reputation alone given his role in Liverpool's title success two seasons ago.

Bruno Fernandes is the second and final Manchester United player in the selection, occupying the attacking midfield role. His decline in form this season was a key factor in Michael Carrick's firing, yet it was under the interim boss that Fernandes broke the Premier League single-season assist record and claimed PFA Player of the Year honors. If United are to claim back-to-back wins at Anfield, their talisman must play a starring role to revive his influence.

Bryan Mbeumo is selected down the right wing for Liverpool, stepping in despite a lack of natural right-sided wingers since Mohamed Salah's departure. The Cameroonian is an outstanding transition player who scored on this ground last season. While Cody Gakpo has looked sharp, Mbeumo's versatility allows him to thrive in central positions, adding a different dimension to Liverpool's attack.

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Alexander Isak leads the line for Liverpool after a disrupted start to his career. A limited preseason and a broken leg sustained at the end of 2026 kept him out for much of the second half of the previous campaign. However, there has been a distinct upsurge in his sophomore year, with the Swede performing with the swagger that convinced Liverpool to pay a club-record fee for his services.

Bradley Barcola takes the left-wing spot, arriving from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the summer transfer window. Like Florian Wirtz, Barcola requires specific conditions to thrive, and we have not yet seen the best of the winger. A reduced preseason due to the World Cup and transfer speculation meant it took time for him to find his feet, but his potential remains undiminished.

The contrast between the two sides is stark. Liverpool boasts a combined XI of elite talent, while United struggles with consistency and injuries. Pochettino faces a formidable challenge in turning things around at Merseyside. The match will be a true test of his tactical acumen and ability to inspire a struggling squad.

As the season progresses, the pressure will mount on both managers. For Pochettino, this is an opportunity to establish his philosophy early. For Liverpool, it is a chance to reinforce their dominance and maintain momentum. The outcome could have significant implications for the league standings and the trajectory of both clubs.