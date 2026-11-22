New clinical data from Liverpool University Hospitals suggests hyaluronic acid injections can straighten the penis and reduce inflammation in Peyronie's disease patients, potentially avoiding invasive surgery.

A new minimally invasive treatment protocol pioneered at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust offers a viable alternative to surgery for men suffering from Peyronie's disease. The approach utilizes a straightforward series of injections designed to alleviate the painful curvature of the penis caused by internal scar tissue formation.

Clinical Mechanism and Treatment Protocol

The therapeutic intervention involves the direct injection of hyaluronic acid into the affected scar tissue over a period of approximately three months. This substance occurs naturally within the human body and is widely recognized for its application in cosmetic dermal fillers. Patients typically receive between six and ten individual injections, with the exact number determined by the specific severity of their condition. Each individual jab is priced at approximately £90, providing a cost-effective option for those seeking relief from debilitating symptoms.

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Physiological Effects and Patient Benefits

Early clinical studies indicate that this hyaluronic acid therapy can significantly reduce inflammation and limit further scarring within the penile tissue. By addressing these underlying physical changes, the treatment aims to straighten the organ and help men preserve sexual function without undergoing invasive surgical procedures. The non-surgical nature of the therapy is described as having few side effects, making it an attractive option for individuals who wish to avoid the risks associated with operative interventions.

Surgical Risks and Competing Medical Views

Current standard care for severe cases of this condition relies heavily on surgical correction, which carries significant potential downsides for patient outcomes. Experts note that traditional surgery can result in a shorter penis length, worsen existing erectile dysfunction, and produce cosmetically disappointing results for many patients. In contrast, the new injection method presents a low-risk intervention that does not carry these specific negative anatomical consequences, offering a safer pathway for restoring normal function.

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Expert Commentary and Medical Advocacy

Marc Lucky, a consultant urologist at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, emphasizes that Peyronie's disease affects a substantial portion of the male population, with estimates suggesting up to one in ten men may experience some form of the condition. He highlights that severe cases typically strike individuals between the ages of forty and seventy, yet many sufferers remain in silence due to embarrassment. Lucky argues that utilizing a naturally occurring substance makes this treatment particularly appealing as a life-changing intervention that can halt disease progression before extensive scarring develops.

NHS Availability and Future Implementation

The medical team at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is actively working to expand the availability of this treatment to a broader patient base within the National Health Service. Officials hope that establishing this effective non-surgical option earlier in the disease timeline will reduce the overall burden on surgical services. The primary goal remains to provide accessible, inexpensive, and safe care that allows men to address their distressing condition without the trauma of major operative procedures.