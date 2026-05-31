Liverpool Set to Announce Arne Slot's Replacement as Soon as Possible

Liverpool is set to open formal talks with Andoni Iraola this week as they look to announce Arne Slot's replacement as soon as possible. Slot was sacked by the club on Saturday after a poor season that saw them lose 20 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool is set to open formal talks with Andoni Iraola this week as they look to announce Arne Slot 's replacement as soon as possible. Slot was sacked by the club on Saturday after a poor season that saw them lose 20 matches in all competitions.

Several Liverpool stars, including Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, and Alexis Mac Allister, paid tribute to Slot after his exit, thanking him for his work and sharing heartfelt messages. However, Mohamed Salah, who was a frequent critic of Slot, failed to post anything in regards to his former boss. Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title just a year ago, but the team's dip in form this season led to his dismissal.

Daily Mail Sport understands that the dismissal came as a surprise to much of the squad, who thought he had ridden the storm of recent weeks. Iraola, who led Bournemouth to the Europa League via a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, is Liverpool's top target to replace Slot, and the club will now formalise their approach for the 43-year-old in the coming days.

Iraola is said to be keen on taking the Anfield job and has also spoken with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool would become Iraola's fifth managerial job, and his appointment may well mark a change of playing style at Anfield, with his Bournemouth side attracting admirers across the Premier League for attacking at pace





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