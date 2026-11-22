Andoni Iraola’s side were emphatic winners against the 10-man Red Devils.

Liverpool handed Mauricio Pochettino a thumping 4–0 defeat on his Manchester United debut as their fearsome forwards demolished the 10-man visitors. The Reds were in desperate need of an emphatic Anfield performance in the Premier League, and they were in dreamland after just 13 minutes against their fierce rivals.

Leny Yoro received a straight red card after his last-man foul on Alexander Isak, with Dominik Szoboszlai rattling home the subsequent free kick, and Florian Wirtz’s delightfully impish finish then doubled their advantage.continued their territorial dominance after the restart as they sought to gloss the scoreline and completely kill the contest. The profligacy of their forwards was proving frustrating for the home supporters, but Rio Ngumoha eventually added a third as he slid home Bradley Barcola’s perfect cross.

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There was still time for them to widen their advantage, too, with substitute Victor Muñoz lashing home Wirtz’s clever pass with eight minutes remaining. The four-goal scoreline offered a fair reflection of Liverpool’s dominance as they solidified fourth place in theLiverpool had won just one of their five Premier League home matches this season, failed to win any of their previous three at Anfield against the Red Devils and faced the prospect of an enthusiastic opponent spurred on by the inspiration of a new manager.

The omens were hardly promising, yet it took less than a quarter-of-an-hour to completely alter the narrative. An early two-goal and one-man advantage was reward for a scorching start, which saw Liverpool completely overrun their beleaguered visitors. Their directness and speed in the final third proved impossible forIsak conjured his most complete performance of the campaign. Ngumoha terrorized United’s right-hand side.

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Barcola stretched an increasingly deep-lying defense with his pace. Wirtz was typically neat on the ball, and with a goal to support his general build-up play. Liverpool were cruising on cloud nine. If the Merseysiders had been more clinical, they could have racked up another seven-goal thrashing of their rivals.

In the end, they had to settle for just the four, although such a gloriously one-sided win against their rivals cannot be dampened. It’s no secret that Liverpool have been chasing a statement victory on their own patch to properly ignite the Andoni Iraola era. Now they have it. : The early red card allowed Kerkez the freedom to roam the left wing, providing a useful distraction as Ngumoha looked to wiggle beyond United defenders.

: Ferocious in midfield, thundering around the pitch to regain possession and allow Liverpool to keep the pressure on their visitors. Another performance which will put him in a stronger bargaining position over a: Recaptured last season’s form with a pinpoint free kick, while also testing Senne Lammens with several other long-range efforts. An imposing display that will silence his doubters.

: Utilized his blistering speed to wreak havoc on United’s rearguard, although he often lacked the finesse to truly punish them. Finally found some end product when teeing up Ngumoha in a very similar fashion to: Belief was beaming from the German after an exceptional international break, perfectly epitomized by his cheeky close-range finish. Wonderfully creative from start to finish. : Completely tormented Diogo Dalot from the first whistle, producing an incredible assist for Wirtz’s strike.

Liverpool’s likeliest creator throughout, and deservedly found himself among the goals. : Forced the game-changing sequence that saw Yoro dismissed and proved an excellent facilitator for those around him. Squandered two great chances, but still made an overwhelmingly positive impact.performances since he moved to England—and most of them have come in a Germany shirt—but this was a timely reminder of his excellence.

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Of course, the 10 men of United made things easy for the playmaker, but he still delivered the goods with a lovely goal and assist.shining particularly bright. The teenager created four chances and completed as many dribbles, showing no mercy when taking on those in white jerseys, and it was yet another example of just how devastating he can be when operating at full tilt.

There remains debate over Iraola’s best midfield partnership, especially with young Trey Nyoni impressing on each opportunity he’s given. However,is currently indispensable in the engine room, setting the tone with his enthusiasm and ball-winning ability. He’s Liverpool’s closest thing to an orthodox defensive midfielder right now. The Reds were dominant throughout, rather unsurprisingly, and created plenty of chances.

Ngumoha became the youngest player to ever manage a direct goal contribution or score in a match between Liverpool and UnitedEwan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics.

With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.