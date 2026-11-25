Manager Andoni Iraola confirms that Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo will miss the Champions League match against Club Brugge due to injury, with Gakpo out for the weekend and Gravenberch faciNg uncertain recovery from a fascial issue.

Injury Update s for Liverpool Squad

Manager Andoni Iraola has provided a detailed update regarding the fitness status of key Liverpool players Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo ahead of the highly anticipated Champions League fixture against Club Brugge . Both athletes have been ruled out of the upcoming Wednesday match, continuing a streak of absences that began with their unavailability for the recent victory over Manchester United. The manager addressed the media during a pre-match press conference to clarify the nature of thier respective ailments and to set expectations for their potential return to the squad.

Regarding Cody Gakpo, Iraola identified the concern as a soleus injury,which is classified as a muscle injury. The manager characterized the condition as not being severe but noted that the player's absence was anticipated. Iraola emphasized that Gakpo is expected to remain sidelined for the remainder of the week, including the weekend fixture. this timeline suggests a predictable recovery process, allowing the medical staff to manage his rehabilitation without rushing his return to competitive play. The prognosis indicates that while the injury requires attention,it does not pose a long-term threat to the player's availability beyond the immediate upcoming matches.

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Conversely, the situation surrounding Ryan Gravenberch appears more complex and less predictable. Iraola described the player as experiencing persistent pain, specifically related to issues within the fascia. the manager highlighted that injuries of this nature are notoriously difficult to resolve quickly and often require careful management of discomfort rather than a simple cure. Gravenberch is currently not in a fine condition to participate in the match, and the medical team is working to find ways to alleviate the problem. However, the nature of fascial injuries means that a rapid return to full fitness is unlikely and the situation will be monitored closely in the coming days.

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Tactical Implications for Club Brugge Tie

The absence of both Gravenberch and Gakpo presents a strategic challenge for Liverpool as they prepare to face Club Brugge in the Champions League. These players are integral to the squad's depth and versatility, and their unavailability forces the coaching sTaff to adjust their tactical approach and lineup selections. The managers comments reflect a cautious but realistic stance on managing player workload and injury risks, particularly given the demanding schedule of European and domestic competitions. the focus now shifts to identifying suitable replacements who can step into these roles and maintain the squad's competitive edge.

As the match approaches, the attention of fans and analysts will turn to how the remaining squad members adapt to these changes. The manager's decision to prioritize player health and long-term fitness over short-term gains aligns with modern sports medicine practices. This approach ensures that key players do not exacerbate existing conditions, which could lead to more serious injuries later in the season. The coming days will be critical in determining the extent to which these absences impact the team's performance on the pitch, as well as the potential timeline for the return of Gravenberch and Gakpo to full training and match readiness.