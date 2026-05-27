Liverpool Goalkeeper Mamardashvili Convicted for Using Phone While Driving on M6

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was fined £440 and given six penalty points after being caught watching a video on his mobile phone while driving on the M6 motorway. The 25-year-old Georgian international was stopped by Cheshire Police in January and convicted at Warrington Combined Court.

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been found guilty of using his mobile phone while driving on the M6 motorway, an incident that has sparked widespread discussion about road safety and the conduct of professional athletes.

The 25-year-old Georgian international was pulled over by Cheshire Police on January 27 after officers spotted him holding his phone near the steering wheel of his black Audi while driving southbound between Junctions 23 and 21. According to the police report, the driver appeared to be watching a video on the screen while travelling at motorway speed.

After being stopped, Mamardashvili was asked to sit in the rear of the police car, where he provided his name and a Georgian driving licence. The entire encounter was recorded on the officer's bodyworn video, which later served as key evidence in court. The case, heard at Warrington Combined Court on Friday, resulted in a conviction for using a handheld mobile phone while driving, a serious offence under UK road traffic law.

The court sentenced Mamardashvili to a fine of £440, six penalty points on his licence, and additional costs totalling £296, including £120 in court costs and a £176 victim surcharge. The footballer did not respond to the police prosecution notice, leading to a private hearing under the Single Justice Procedure. No plea was entered, and the written police evidence was sufficient for a guilty verdict.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of distracted driving, particularly as motorists continue to use phones behind the wheel despite strict regulations. Mamardashvili, who joined Liverpool in 2025 from Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi, has been a crucial figure in the team's recent campaigns. The goalkeeper has made 20 appearances this season, stepping in for the injured first-choice keeper Alisson and recording three clean sheets.

His performances have earned praise from fans and pundits, but this legal trouble threatens to overshadow his on-field achievements. The fine and penalty points are a significant blow, though they are unlikely to affect his playing status immediately.

However, the incident serves as a reminder that all motorists, regardless of their fame or status, are subject to the same laws. In the UK, using a handheld phone while driving carries a minimum penalty of six points and a £200 fine, which can rise to £1,000 for those convicted in court. The offence also commonly includes a charge of not having proper control of a vehicle, which can lead to further penalties.

Mamardashvili was among 247 motorists across England and Wales prosecuted for phone use while driving last week, resulting in fines exceeding £41,000. This crackdown reflects the government's commitment to reducing road accidents caused by distracted driving, which accounts for a significant number of collisions every year. The case has drawn attention from both sports media and legal commentators, with many questioning the judgment of professional athletes who should be role models.

Mamardashvili's actions not only endangered himself and other road users but also set a poor example for young fans. The Georgian national team goalkeeper now faces the ignominy of a criminal record, which could have implications for his travel and endorsements.

Meanwhile, Liverpool Football Club has not yet issued a statement, but internal disciplinary measures may be considered. This incident joins a growing list of footballers involved in road traffic offences, including speeding and drink-driving, underscoring the need for better education and awareness within the sport. As Mamardashvili reflects on this lapse in judgment, the broader message remains clear: no phone call, video, or message is worth risking lives.

The M6 corridor, known for heavy traffic, is a common site for such offences, and Cheshire Police have actively targeted phone use through visible patrols and high-visibility enforcement. Body-worn cameras and dashcams have become crucial tools in gathering evidence, ensuring that even those who claim not to have been using their phones can be held accountable. For now, Mamardashvili must pay his dues and hope that this experience serves as a catalyst for safer driving habits in the future.

The football season continues, but off the pitch, the goalkeeper faces a road of redemption that includes not just his driving record but also the trust of his fans and employers. As the legal process concludes, the focus shifts to personal responsibility and the simple rule that phones and driving do not mix. Every time a driver picks up a phone at the wheel, they risk not only a fine but also a life-changing accident.

The Mamardashvili case is a stark reminder of that reality, and one that will resonate in locker rooms and living rooms alike. The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of current penalties and whether they act as a sufficient deterrent. While six points and a £440 fine are significant, critics argue that stronger measures are needed, such as automatic disqualification for repeat offenders.

In the UK, drivers who accumulate 12 or more points within three years face a driving ban, but many first-time offenders only receive a modest penalty. Mamardashvili's case, given his public profile, could prompt renewed debate on this issue.

Additionally, the Georgia-born athlete's unfamiliarity with UK driving laws may have played a role, though ignorance is no defence in court. It is a lesson for all international players moving to England: local road rules must be understood and obeyed. The aftermath of this case will likely include a public apology from Mamardashvili and perhaps contributions to road safety campaigns. Such actions could help mitigate reputational damage and demonstrate genuine remorse.

Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that no other driver repeats this mistake, and that the roads become safer for everyone. The M6 incident serves as a cautionary tale, one that combines the glamour of football with the stark realities of law enforcement





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Liverpool Giorgi Mamardashvili Mobile Phone Driving M6 Motorway Road Safety

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