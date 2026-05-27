Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili caught watching video on phone while driving on M6

Mamardashvili, a Georgian international who signed for Liverpool in 2025, was caught watching a video on his phone while driving along the M6. He was fined £440, received six penalty points, and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been caught by police watching a video on his phone while driving on the M6. The 25-year-old sportsman was pulled over and put into the back of a police car after he was spotted holding his phone near to the steering wheel of his Audi .

Mamardashvili, a Georgian international who signed for the Reds in 2025, was convicted of using a handheld mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Last Friday at Warrington Combined Court, he was sentenced to a £440 fine, received six penalty points on his licence, and was also ordered to pay £120 costs and a £176 victim surcharge.

A police officer from Cheshire Police set out in a statement how Mamardashvili had also been caught out at around 3.45pm on January 27, on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 23 and 21. Police Constable Ree wrote: 'Just prior to Junction 22, I was in lane three of three when I passed a black Audi which was travelling in lane two.

'Lane one was clear of traffic, meaning that the Audi should have moved over to lane one and this caught my attention. 'As I drove past the Audi, I noticed that the driver had his mobile phone in his hand, he was holding it near the centre of his steering wheel, and the driver appeared to be watching something on the screen whilst he was driving at motorway speed.

Georgian national Giorgi Mamardashvili signed for Liverpool in 2025 The 25-year-old was caught watching a video on his phone while driving along the M6 'When it was safe to do so, I stopped the vehicle on the hard shoulder and I got out to speak with the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and I asked the male to sit in the rear of my police vehicle.

' The court was told Mamardashvili gave his name and identified himself with a Georgian driving licence. Footage of the footballer's police stop was also captured on the officer's bodyworn video, the court was told. Mamardashvili has made 20 appearances this season for Liverpool, recording three clean sheets as he filled in for the injured first-choice keeper Alisson.

He did not respond to the police prosecution notice, and his case was dealt with in a private hearing of the Single Justice Procedure. No plea was entered, and Mamardashvili was found guilty on the strength of the written police evidence. Mamardashvili was among 247 motorists across England and Wales to be prosecuted last week for using their phone while driving, leading to fines totalling more than £41,000.

Drivers caught holding and using their phones are also commonly charged with not having proper control of a vehicle.





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Giorgi Mamardashvili Liverpool Goalkeeper M6 Handheld Mobile Phone Motor Vehicle Road Convicted Fined Penalty Points Costs Victim Surcharge Georgian National Signed For Liverpool 2025 Police Cheshire Police M6 Between Junctions 23 And 21 Southbound Carriageway Junctions 22 Lane Three Of Three Lane One Was Clear Of Traffic Audi Mobile Phone Holding It Near The Centre Of His Steering Whe Watching Something On The Screen Whilst He Was Police Prosecution Notice Single Justice Procedure Not Having Proper Control Of A Vehicle Drivers Caught Holding And Using Their Phones Fines Totalling More Than £41 000

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