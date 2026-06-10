Liverpool gangster Paul Parker killed in Netherlands gunfight after 2017 double murder suspicion

Paul Parker, a 52-year-old gangster from Liverpool, was shot and killed during a knife and gun battle in a garage in Heerhugowaard, Netherlands. He was a prime suspect in the unsolved 2017 murders of Pieter Hoovers and his Thai wife in Amsterdam. Two men were arrested. Parker had a prior 1993 conviction for a fatal stabbing during a drug deal.

A 52-year-old Liverpool gangster, Paul Parker , was killed in a violent confrontation involving knives and guns inside a garage in Heerhugowaard , Netherlands. The incident occurred on June 1 and resulted in the intervention of armed police and a police helicopter.

Two men, aged 44 and 65, were arrested following the fatal altercation. Parker had a long criminal history and was a suspect in a notorious double murder case from 2017. Nine years prior, Pieter Hoovers, 54, and his 32-year-old Thai wife Tae Kawepanya were shot and killed in their Amsterdam apartment. Dutch authorities had identified Parker as the prime suspect after releasing CCTV footage of a British criminal and offering a €20,000 reward.

A photograph from years earlier showed Parker and Hoovers together on a boat, indicating a past friendship. Hoovers, a martial arts enthusiast, founded Outland Records before moving to Thailand in the mid-1990s. He and his partner were murdered during a visit to Holland in 2017. A self-proclaimed friend of Hoovers posted a message online claiming Parker received retribution for the killings, stating he was shot at close range.

Parker had left the United Kingdom approximately 25 years ago. In 1993, Paul Parker and his brother David were convicted for their involvement in the killing of 17-year-old Phillip Green during a failed drug transaction in Liverpool. Phillip was stabbed in the heart after traveling to Walton Hall Park with £1,000 to purchase drugs. The brothers were recorded by police discussing their roles.

Although a third unidentified man delivered the fatal stab, both Parkers received five-year prison sentences. The victim's mother, Pat, told the Liverpool Echo in 2014 that the memory of that day remained vivid, describing it as a film playing in her mind, but she would never want to forget it as it was the last time she saw her son alive





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Paul Parker Pieter Hoovers Tae Kawepanya Amsterdam Murders Liverpool Gangster Netherlands Shooting 2017 Double Murder Dutch Police CCTV Suspect Reward Outland Records Botched Drug Deal Phillip Green 1993 Conviction Heerhugowaard

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