Liverpool Gangster Paul Parker Killed in Dutch Gunfight Years After Alleged Double Murder

Paul Parker, a 52-year-old Liverpool-born gangster wanted for the 2017 Amsterdam double murder of Pieter Hoovers and Tae Kawepanya, was shot and stabbed to death in a garage in Heerhugowaard, Netherlands. The incident involved a knife and gun battle, leading to two arrests. Parker had a prior criminal record, including a 1993 conviction for his role in a teenager's killing during a drug deal in Liverpool.

A notorious Liverpool gangster, Paul Parker , met a violent end last week in a confrontation involving firearms and edged weapons in Heerhugowaard , Netherlands . The 52-year-old was killed inside a garage following an altercation that began with a reported break-in.

Dutch authorities responded to the scene on June 1 with armed police and a helicopter. Subsequently, two men, aged 44 and 65, were arrested and taken into custody after being treated in hospital. This incident resurrects a dark history, as Parker had long been sought in connection with a brutal double homicide in Amsterdam. For years, he was a fugitive wanted for the July 17, 2017 murders of Pieter Hoovers, 54, and his Thai wife, Tae Kawepanya, 32.

The couple was gunned down inside an apartment in Amsterdam's De Pijp district. The Amsterdam police had persistently pursued the case, releasing CCTV imagery of a 'British criminal' and even offering a reward of €20,000 for information leading to an arrest. Dutch media later confirmed that the suspect in those murders was indeed Paul Parker. Intriguingly, a photograph from years past shows Parker alongside Hoovers on a boat, painting a picture of a once-amicable relationship that descended into lethal violence.

Hoovers, a martial arts enthusiast, had founded Outland Records before selling it and moving to Thailand in the mid-1990s. He was in the Netherlands visiting with his partner when they were ambushed and killed. The Parker family's criminal pedigree is deep-seated. Decades earlier, Paul Parker and his brother David were convicted for their roles in the fatal stabbing of a teenager, Phillip Green, 17, during a failed drug transaction in Liverpool in 1993.

The young man from Warrington had gone to Walton Hall Park with £1,000 to purchase narcotics. He was stabbed in the heart by an unidentified third party after a confrontation. The Parker brothers were recorded by police discussing their involvement. Both received five-year prison sentences.

The victim's mother, Pat Green, spoke to the Liverpool Echo in 2014, her pain undimmed: 'The memories have never faded. I remember every detail of that day as if it was yesterday, it's like a film being played. But I wouldn't ever want to forget it. It was the last day I saw Phillip alive.

' Following the recent events in the Netherlands, an individual claiming to have been a friend of Hoovers posted a chilling online message directly blaming Parker for the 2017 murders and expressing satisfaction with his violent demise. The message stated: 'Rot in hell scumbag. On Monday the guy who brutally killed my friends Pieter and Tae Hoovers in July 2017 and has been on the run for justice for years got what he deserved. He was shot at close range.

' This vigilante commentary underscores the intense emotions surrounding Parker's life and death. Reports indicate Parker had been living in exile from the UK for approximately 25 years, his criminal trajectory spanning continents and culminating in his own murder. The immediate circumstances of his death-a garage brawl with guns and knives-suggest a personal or criminal score was settled violently.

Dutch police are investigating the fatal shooting and stabbing, and with the two arrests, the case continues to unfold, linking a present-day execution to a past alleged atrocity and a much earlier tragedy in Liverpool. The narrative reveals a cycle of violence, spanning from the streets of Liverpool to the canals of Amsterdam and now a small Dutch town, implicating a family with a known history of lethal crime and leaving a trail of grieving families on both sides of the English Channel





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Paul Parker Double Murder Amsterdam Pieter Hoovers Tae Kawepanya Liverpool Gangster Netherlands Gunfight Garage Fugitive CCTV Reward Outland Records David Parker Phillip Green Drug Deal Killing Dutch Police Heerhugowaard De Pijp Extradition

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