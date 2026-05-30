Liverpool fires manager Arne Slot after underwhelming season

The team said the decision to sack the Premier League-winning manager was “not ‌a decision which ​has been ‌reached lightly.”

Subscribe to read this story ad-freeJürgen KloppHowever, his second season at Liverpool transformed from a title defence into ⁠a desperate scramble for Champions League ​qualification ⁠while they failed to win a domestic cup, marking a dramatic downturn for the defending champions.

The season had started with high hopes after the club’s record summer spending of $570 million on new players following Slot’s successful first campaign. But a season plagued by poor form and injuries to key players saw soccer giants finishing fifth in the league, 25 points behind leaders Arsenal.

“That this was ⁠a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes ​without ⁠saying. The contribution Arne ‌has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly ‌of all to supporters and ourselves – successful,” ‌Liverpool said in a statement.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept ⁠responsibility, he embraces it. “This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for ‌the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must ​be stressed that this is not a decision which ‌has been reached lightly, anything ⁠but.

” Liverpool said the process to appoint a successor is ⁠underway, with media reports linking Andoni Iraola to the role after the ‌Spaniard guided Bournemouth to ​sixth in the league as ‌they qualified for the Europa ​League for the first time.





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