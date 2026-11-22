Andoni Iraola warns his Liverpool squad to fix home frailties before facing Manchester United, citing poor big-game results and defensive vulnerabilities.

Andoni Iraola insists Liverpool must address their defensive frailties and lack of efficiency in front of goal before hosting Manchester United at Anfield this weekend. The Reds enter the high-stakes clash carrying a burden of poor form against elite opposition and a worrying trend of dropping points on home soil that has undermined their title credentials.

Struggles Against Elite Competition Persist

Despite leading the Premier League table, Liverpool have demonstrated significant vulnerabilities when facing the league's strongest teams. In the last twelve matches against the traditional 'Big Six' clubs, the side has secured only two victories, a statistic that places them at the bottom of that specific competitive subset. This poor performance against top-tier rivals has raised serious questions about the squad's ability to maintain consistency in the most critical fixtures of the season.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's First Manchester United Press Conference Ahead of Liverpool Clash

The team's recent history against Manchester United further highlights these inconsistencies. Although Liverpool thrashed United 7-0 in 2023, they have managed just one victory in their subsequent seven meetings, which included two draws and a defeat at Anfield. These results suggest that historical form often becomes irrelevant in this specific rivalry, regardless of the teams' current league positions or managerial styles.

Home Form Issues at Anfield Worsen

Liverpool's inability to win domestically on their own turf has reached alarming levels, with the club sitting in eighteenth place in the home table. They have recorded only one win in their last five home games, a stark contrast to their position at the top of the away table where they have collected thirteen points from fifteen matches. This disparity has allowed rivals like Manchester City to win at Anfield for two consecutive seasons, ending a streak that dated back to 2003.

Advertisement

The atmosphere at the stadium has also shifted, with Arsenal ending a fourteen-year wait for a victory on Merseyside just last month. These results indicate that the psychological advantage of playing at home has significantly diminished. The defense has struggled to protect the lead, often allowing top teams to expose gaps that did not exist during previous successful campaigns under different tactical systems.

Tactical Vulnerabilities and Key Absences

Former manager Arne Slot's tactical setup has faced criticism for leaving the defense exposed when playing against attack-minded teams. The squad lacks a traditional defensive midfielder, a role that could shield the backline from quick counter-attacks. Additionally, full-backs have struggled to provide defensive stability, and the team has repeatedly shown frailties when defending set-pieces, leading to avoidable goals against high-quality opponents.

The recent red card for Ryan Gravenberch in the defeat to Manchester City exemplifies these issues, as the team became toothless in attack after being reduced to ten men. Liverpool missed numerous chances to win the game at 0-0, failing to convert dominance into a result. The team also showed a lack of killer instinct against Arsenal, failing to capitalize on equalizing opportunities despite dominating possession and territory.

Manager Acknowledges Critical Fixture Importance

Iraola has publicly acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating that Liverpool must improve their home form to remain competitive. He emphasized that Manchester United finished third in the league last season and retains a squad with similar quality, making them a dangerous opponent despite their current lower table position. The manager warned that United will likely climb the standings soon, urging his players to treat this match with the utmost respect and urgency.

Advertisement

The manager also highlighted the cultural significance of the fixture, describing it as the biggest game in English football. He noted that while the season is still early with only ten games played, the need for points is immediate. Iraola's comments come after a weekend where he stepped away from professional duties to watch grassroots netball and football, demonstrating his awareness of the broader sporting context while preparing for the upcoming challenge.

Refereeing Errors Cast Shadow on Recent Results

Liverpool's recent setbacks have been compounded by controversial refereeing decisions that have drawn public attention from ProRef officials. The red card shown to Gravenberch was widely considered incorrect, with ProRef admitting errors in its assessment. Furthermore, Alexander Isak was denied a clear penalty against Liverpool, decisions that critics argue have unfairly impacted the team's momentum and point tally in the title race.

While external factors have played a role, the core issue remains the team's inability to perform under pressure against elite opposition. The squad must now channel this frustration into a strong display against Manchester United to reclaim their status as serious title contenders and restore faith in their ability to win big matches at Anfield.