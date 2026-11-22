Liverpool secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield, marking Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive defeat as United manager against their fierce rivals.

Liverpool delivered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Anfield, marking a significant low point for Mauricio Pochettino in charge of the red Devils. The result highlights the stark contrast in form between the two clubs, with Liverpool showcasing their attacking prowess while United struggled to find any cohesion on the pitch. The final whistle confirmed a comprehensive home win that left United fans searching for answers after another disappointing performance against their local rivals.

Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United Final Score

The scoreline of 4-0 reflects the total dominance Liverpool exerted throughout the ninety minutes. Rio Ngumoha opened the scoring in the sixtieth minute, followed by a brilliant strike from Victor Munoz in the eighty-second minute to seal the victory. The additional two minutes of stoppage time saw boos erupt from the Kop as the reality set in that the match was truly over, with many supporters unwilling to see the game conclude given the quality of the display from their team.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United Collapse: Liverpool Win 2-0 After Leny Yoro Red Card

Munoz and Ngumoha Lead Liverpool Attack

Victor Munoz scored his second goal of the night in the eighty-second minute with a spectacular finish that was arguably the best of the match. Virgil van Dijk won a high ball which Florian Wirtz cleverly reversed back into the path of Munoz, allowing him to fire past Senne Lammens. Earlier, Rio Ngumoha had capitalized on a sublime assist from Bradley Barcola to put Liverpool ahead. Barcola took a tremendous touch on the right wing before delivering a perfect cross for Ngumoha to convert, effectively ending any hopes of a United comeback.

Mauricio Pochettino Faces United Criticism

Mauricio Pochettino's tenure at Manchester United faced further scrutiny as the team failed to register a meaningful shot on target for most of the game. United fans in the away end began leaving the stadium in droves as soon as Munoz scored the fourth goal, frustrated by yet another underwhelming display. The chants of 'Poch is at the wheel' from the Liverpool faithful underscored the narrative that United are struggling to compete at the highest level under their current manager.

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Liverpool Substitutions and Player Ratings

Andoni Iraola made several tactical changes to manage the game, bringing on fresh legs as the victory became secure. Ronald Araujo and Alexander Isak received standing ovations from the Kop as they were replaced by Joe Gomez and Lewis Koumas. In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister was substituted for young Trey Nyoni, while Bradley Barcola made way for Victor Munoz. For United, Andrey Santos replaced Kobbie Mainoo in the eighty-seventh minute, a moment that highlighted the misery felt by the bench as the game slipped away.

Senne Lammens Keeps Scoreline in Check

Senne Lammens was forced into action multiple times, making crucial saves to keep the scoreline from becoming even more embarrassing for his side. Alexander Isak nearly added a fifth goal after a blistering counter-attack, cutting inside to sting Lammens' palms before the goalkeeper denied Dominik Szoboszlai moments later. Bruno Fernandes managed a solitary shot from thirty yards out in the seventy-ninth minute, but it failed to test Alisson, marking United's first attempt on goal in a long time.