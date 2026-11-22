Liverpool secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United with Rio Ngumoha scoring the third goal. Mauricio Pochettino faced his first managerial test against rivals Liverpool at Anfield in a dominant display.

Liverholm delivered a ruthless performance to defeat Manchester United 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday, marking a difficult debut for Mauricio Pochettino as he took charge of the Red Devils for the first time against their historic rivals. The match concluded with a dominant scoreline that highlighted the vast gulf in form and confidence between the two squads on this specific matchday.

Rio Ngumoha Seals Dominant Victory

Rio Ngumoha scored the decisive third goal in the 66th minute, cementing Liverpool's control over the contest and effectively ending Manchester United's hopes of a comeback. The young forward benefited from a sensational assist by Bradley Barcola, who provided a perfect setup after bursting down the right flank and delivering a precise pass. Ngumoha's finish converted Barcola's creative energy into a concrete result that pushed the scoreline to 3-0 and shifted the momentum entirely in Liverpool's favor.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United Collapse: Liverpool Win 2-0 After Leny Yoro Red Card

Bradley Barcola's Mixed Impact

Bradley Barcola was involved in both the assist for the third goal and several missed opportunities, showcasing a performance that was brilliant in build-up but flawed in execution. He received a yellow card in the 62nd minute for a tactical foul while defending a corner, highlighting his aggressive engagement in the match. Despite missing clear chances, including a panic-induced error when one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Barcola's work rate and creativity were central to Liverpool's attacking threat throughout the second half.

Pochettino Faces First Hard Test

Mauricio Pochettino made a tactical substitution in the 46th minute, bringing on Joshua Zirkzee to replace Matheus Cunha in an attempt to salvage the game. This change occurred immediately after the second half began, signaling Pochettino's urgency to address the 2-0 deficit. However, the tactical shift failed to alter the trajectory of the match, as Manchester United continued to struggle with possession and defensive organization against a relentless Liverpool side.

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Senne Lammens Under Pressure

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens faced significant pressure early in the second half, producing crucial saves to keep the scoreline from widening further. He made key stops against Dominik Szoboszlai, who tested the keeper with powerful strikes from distance in the 36th and 38th minutes of the half. Lammens' efforts prevented Liverpool from extending their lead immediately after the restart, but they could not sustain a defense that eventually crumbled under the weight of Liverpool's sustained attack.

United's Defensive Struggles Continue

Manchester United's defense was exposed repeatedly, with Diogo Dalot finding himself in dangerous positions and Matthijs de Ligt missing a critical header from a corner in the 52nd minute. De Ligt's attempt to meet a corner ball ballooned high and wide, representing United's biggest chance to return to the game. The lack of threat from set pieces and individual defensive errors highlighted the vulnerabilities that Liverpool exploited to secure a comprehensive victory.

Liverpool Celebrate Control at Anfield

The Liverpool crowd erupted in celebration as the game slipped away from Manchester United, with the Kop chanting 'going down' with renewed confidence after the nerves of the opening stages. Andoni Iraola made further substitutions in the 72nd minute, bringing on Trey Nyoni for Alexis Mac Allister and Victor Munoz for Bradley Barcola, as the team managed the remainder of the match. The victory solidified Liverpool's position and served as a stark contrast to the struggles faced by Pochettino's Manchester United unit.