Liverpool Council Official Jailed For Supplying Fake Permits To Albanian Gang

Alan Hunter sentenced to three years for providing fraudulent Section 50 permits to facilitate illegal electricity theft by criminal networks operating across the UK.

Liverpool Crown Court has sentenced Alan Hunter, a former street works manager at Liverpool City Council, to three years in prison for his role in facilitating large-scale utility fraud. The 57-year-old official pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make items used in fraud, misconduct in public office, and use of criminal property. His actions directly enabled organized crime groups to illegally divert electricity from underground cables to supply cannabis cultivation operations.

Inside Man Supplied Fake Licences

Hunter exploited his position as a trusted authority figure within the council to issue fraudulent Section 50 permits. These licenses are legally required for any party to dig up roads or pavements for utility work. Instead of issuing valid documentation through proper channels, Hunter sent fake permits via WhatsApp to members of a criminal network known as the Great Albanian mains robbery. This digital communication allowed bogus contractors to operate on public streets without raising suspicion among residents or authorities.

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The corrupt official received payments for these illicit documents, which he used to fund personal expenses including a new kitchen and holiday bookings. Internal messages recovered by investigators show Hunter expressing concern about being discovered, with one text stating he hoped he had covered his tracks sufficiently to avoid being sacked. Despite his attempts to remain undetected, his breach of public trust was exposed, leading to his dismissal and subsequent imprisonment.

Criminal Network And Dangerous Operations

The fraud scheme relied on crews posing as legitimate workers from Elev8 Civils and Utilities to gain access to infrastructure. Men wearing high-visibility jackets operated professional-looking vans bearing the company name to disguise their true intentions. While passers-by assumed they were witnessing standard municipal maintenance, the teams were actually splicing into live electrical cables to create direct power feeds for nearby drug farms.

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This operation posed severe safety risks to the public and the criminals involved. Evidence presented at court included images of Andrew Roberts, a director of Elev8 Civils, suffering facial burns after an electrical cable exploded during a splice. Additionally, homeowner footage captured small explosions occurring as gangs dug into electricity lines in Middlesbrough, highlighting the volatile nature of their illegal activities.

Broader Conspiracy And Sentences

Hunter's sentencing coincides with punishments for other key figures in the wider conspiracy. Luke Whenary, aged 35, Liam Shelbourne, aged 46, and William Grant, aged 59, were also jailed today, receiving sentences totaling nearly nine years. Whenary acted as a facilitator between the drug gangs and the bogus contractors, while Grant provided a legitimate front for excavation work through his groundwork company.

Shelbourne performed the electrical connections, initially working for Grant before taking instructions directly from Whenary. Police investigations revealed detailed communications between these men planning how to make their work appear legitimate and discussing payments. One message indicated that a job was canceled when a neighbor became suspicious, demonstrating the constant risk of detection faced by the gang.

Investigation And Future Implications

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) uncovered the extent of the network after finding £1.2 million worth of cannabis plants in Bangor, Wales, in January 2023. CCTV footage linked the suspects to the Elev8 vans, confirming their involvement in incidents across England, Scotland, and Wales. The investigation established that the conspiracy helped produce at least £21 million worth of drugs over a period of four years.

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Authorities have emphasized the dangerous precedent set by allowing unauthorized individuals access to critical infrastructure. The case highlights the vulnerability of municipal systems to insider corruption and the significant financial harm caused by energy theft. Hunter's conviction serves as a deterrent against similar abuses of power within local government bodies responsible for public utilities.