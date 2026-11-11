Liverpool Christmas Market stalls priced at up to £15,000, traders say they are priced out

Liverpool traders fear being priced out of the popular Christmas market as the new operator Underbelly demands £12,000 to £15,000 for stalls, prompting complaints about affordability and representation.

Liverpool traders say they are being squeezed out of the city's annual Christmas market after one local business owner admitted he had been quoted £12,000 for a stall on St George's Plateau.

The high cost, combined with a lack of transparent information from the council, has sparked accusations that local vendors are being ignored by the new operator, Underbelly, and that the market is losing its "Scouse soul".

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Anthony Grice, who planned to sell hot chocolate and cakes at the event, said the price was simply too high.

He has since accused those running the market of ignoring the concerns of local businesses, claiming their voices are being swept under the carpet.

At a meeting, Grice said the council could not confirm how many local traders had signed up for the event.

He added: "These markets should be a chance to showcase the best of what you've got, but not having the Scouse soul there is so annoying. Aren't our people good enough?"

Local jeweller Alex Healy told BBC Radio Merseyside she had been asked to pay between £14,000 and £15,000 for a stall.

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She decided not to book a spot this year, citing affordability concerns, even though she has sold there since 2021.

"I have the smallest hut available, but that price I physically cannot afford it," Healy said.

The complaints come after a new operator, Underbelly, has taken over the running of the popular market, which has been an annual affair since 2005.

It is set to offer more than 40 stalls this year and will operate from 15 November to 24 December.

Mr Robinson explained Underbelly had a track record of running successful markets elsewhere but that the local authority would look into other options in the future to address the concerns of local vendors.

A Liverpool City Council spokesman told the Daily Mail: "We have met with some local traders and stressed our commitment to finding ways to support them all year round through our own market service.

We have greatly increased the number of opportunities available by introducing new locations across the city, and in key buildings such as St George's Hall, Croxteth Hall and Cunard Building.

The sites have proved hugely popular with both traders and customers. We have ambitious plans for further growth and will be engaging with traders to maximise the opportunities available to them."

The Daily Mail approached Underbelly for comment.

Several other Christmas markets across the country have been cancelled.

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Boldmere Christmas Festival in Sutton Coldfield had filled the town with excitement and enchantment for 14 years, with stalls and funfair rides.

But since operations have been taken over by Underbelly, vendors claim they have been asked to pay between £12,000 and £15,000 for a stall.

The festival costs £24,000 to run and brings in £14,000 from stalls, funfair and street food.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire's Kimberley Christmas Market is yet another festive event to face cancellation.

In a recent social media post, Kimberley Town Council explained that the decision was incredibly difficult to make and was down to a number of factors.

A lack of a viable indoor venue option without presenting a financially unviable event was one of the hurdles, as well as rising costs of traffic management and security.

Dwindling volunteer numbers were also cited as a contributing factor, as well as a shortage of vendors and stall holders of sufficient variety to be fair to traders and visitors alike.

The steep price hike in Liverpool means many independent traders may be priced out of participating in the city's most famous holiday market.

The loss of local vendors could reduce the authenticity and diversity of stalls, potentially affecting attendance and sales for the remaining traders.

The council's decision to explore alternative opportunities could see new market locations or support schemes introduced over the coming months, but it remains unclear when or how these changes will materialise.

As the market opens on 15 November, traders and visitors alike will watch closely to see whether the event meets the expectations of the community it serves.