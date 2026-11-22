Liverpool dominate Manchester United 2-0 as Mauricio Pochettino suffers a red card and two quick goals in his debut match at Anfield.

Mauricio Pochettino suffered a catastrophic debut as Manchester United manager during their competitive opening match against Liverpool at Anfield. The Argentine coach watched his squad collapse to a 2-0 defeat in a game defined by early drama and tactical vulnerability. The result was exacerbated by the early dismissal of defender Leny Yoro, which left the visiting side fighting with ten men for the majority of the first half.

The United manager's hopes of a stable start were extinguished in the eighth minute when Yoro received a red card for fouling Alexander Isak just outside the penalty area. The decision came after Isak broke through on goal following a long ball, forcing Pochettino to navigate the remainder of the period with a severe numerical disadvantage. This pivotal moment shifted the momentum decisively in Liverpool's favor before the scoreboard could even register a goal.

Also read Man Utd vs Liverpool: Pochettino's First Anfield Test

Dominik Szoboszlai capitalized on United's misfortune to open the scoring in the tenth minute. The Hungarian midfielder converted a free kick from range into the bottom corner, highlighting the defensive vulnerabilities of the United backline. His precise strike made it 1-0 and intensified the pressure on the visiting players as the home crowd at Anfield grew increasingly vocal.

Florian Wirtz effectively killed the contest thirteen minutes into the match with a clever no-look back flick. Rio Ngumoha provided the assist from the left flank, creating a chance that United's defense could not contain. The goal sent Liverpool into a commanding position while leaving Manchester United facing a significant mountain to climb to avoid further humiliation.

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Liverpool's attacking trio of Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha, and Alexander Isak tore through the Manchester United backline with devastating efficiency. Barcola and Ngumoha combined to create multiple high-quality chances, with Isak threatening to add a third by rinsing defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Swede's shot was denied by a save from Senne Lammens, but the threat was constant and terrifying for the United defense.

Nathan Salt, a Manchester United correspondent, described the matchup as lamb's slaughter, noting the stark disparity in pace and execution. He pointed out that United simply did not have the pace to counter Liverpool's front line of Isak, Ngumoha, and Barcola against defenders Martinez, De Ligt, Yoro, and Maguire. The £100 million investment in Liverpool's attacking talent was on full display as they controlled the tempo and space effortlessly.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Pochettino made a surprising substitution in the twenty-second minute by introducing Harry Maguire for Bryan Mbeumo. The decision drew immediate criticism from observers who argued that Mbeumo's pace was essential for counter-attacking threats. However, Pochettino opted to shore up the defense rather than maintain a forward outlet as the team struggled to cope with the relentless pressure.

The substitution helped Manchester United become less open, forcing Liverpool to work harder to break them down. United appeared to shift tactics toward sitting deep and keeping the score at 2-0 while looking for counter-attacking opportunities. This defensive resilience offered a brief respite from the earlier chaos, but the numerical disadvantage remained a constant burden.

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By the fifteenth minute, rival fans were already chanting for Pochettino's removal, questioning his tactical choices in real-time. The Argentine manager faced immediate scrutiny as his side appeared disorganized and unable to cope with the intensity of the Liverpool press. This marked one of the most difficult starts for any manager in a high-profile Premier League fixture.

Manchester United did manage a rare moment of clarity when Bruno Fernandes tested the Liverpool defense with a shot that dropped just wide of the post. However, this brief flicker of hope was overshadowed by the overall dominance of the home side and the emotional toll of playing with ten men. The atmosphere at Anfield turned hostile quickly, with sixty thousand Liverpool fans chanting for United's relegation and mocking the away end.

The sentiment reflected the disbelief at how poorly the visitors had started, with the gap in quality and intensity becoming increasingly apparent. Liverpool's fluid movement and superior pace left United's defenders running through treacle in their attempts to contain the attack. The 2-0 deficit represented a nightmare beginning for Pochettino, setting a daunting tone for the remainder of his tenure.