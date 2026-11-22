Mauricio Pochettino endured a nightmare start as Manchester United fell 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. Alexander Isak forced Leny Yoro to earn a red card in the eighth minute, while Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai scored before halftime.

The first match for Mauricio Pochettino as manager of Manchester United at rival Liverpool resulted in an immediate crisis for the visiting side at Anfield. The atmosphere inside the stadium was electric as the teams prepared for what was described as the biggest fixture on both calendars. The United away end booed upon the players' emergence but were quickly drowned out by the Kop and surrounding stands singing "You'll Never Walk Alone." Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Liverpool in the thirteenth minute following a swift attacking move. Rio Ngumoha broke down the left flank and lofted the ball back into the path of the German attacker. Wirtz produced a no-look back flick to slot the ball home, sending Liverpool into a dreamlike state of dominance early in the contest. This goal significantly steepened the mountain that Manchester United had to climb during the remainder of the half. Alexander Isak was instrumental in the turning point that reduced Manchester United to ten men just before halftime. In the eighth minute, Isak broke through after receiving a long ball and was brought down by Leny Yoro outside the penalty area. Referee Andrew Taylor issued a straight red card to Yoro, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with a significantly tougher task than anticipated. Yoro's decision to commit the foul in such a dangerous position proved to be a costly error for the visitors. Dominik Szoboszlai capitalized on the numerical advantage by scoring Liverpool's second goal in the tenth minute. The Hungarian midfielder punished Manchester United for the disciplinary lapse by burying a set-piece from distance into the bottom corner. Szoboszlai's proficiency from free kicks meant that the error by Yoro was immediately penalized, further complicating Pochettino's first game in charge at Anfield.

Anfield Atmosphere and Tactical Criticisms

Over 60,000 Liverpool fans directed chants toward the away end, expressing disbelief at how poorly the match had started for Manchester United. Nathan Salt, a Manchester United correspondent, questioned the tactical setup regarding pace. He highlighted the disparity between Liverpool's attackers, including Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha, and Bradley Barcola, versus the defensive line of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Harry Maguire. Salt described the defensive vulnerability as being like "lambs to slaughter" against such speed.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United Face Liverpool Test

Liverpool's attack was relentless in the opening stages, with Bradley Barcola proving electric. The French winger galloped away from Lisandro Martinez into the box but his falling shot was blocked. The ball fell to Alexander Isak, but Senne Lammens made a vital save to deny the Swedish striker. This sequence highlighted the pressure Manchester United faced throughout the early exchanges of the match.

Manchester United's Early Struggles

Bruno Fernandes missed several early chances to get Manchester United back into the contest. In the fourth minute, Fernandes had an opportunity from a free kick after Florian Wirtz bundled over Youri Tielemans. Later, the Manchester United captain went for goal but dropped the ball just wide of the post. These missed opportunities further frustrated the visiting players as Liverpool maintained control of the midfield.

Advertisement

The magnitude of the match was felt in every aspect of the game, from the roar of the crowd to the tactical decisions made by Mauricio Pochettino. The combination of a red card and two quick goals against the run of play set a daunting tone for the remainder of the match. Liverpool's ability to exploit Manchester United's defensive errors showcased their clinical edge in high-pressure situations.

Immediate Aftermath and Fan Reaction

Mauricio Pochettino was immediately subjected to criticism from rival fans just 15 minutes into his tenure. The chant of "Sacked in the morning!" was heard from the stands, reflecting the frustration of Liverpool supporters at Manchester United's poor start. This hostile reception underscored the high stakes involved in any fixture at Anfield, especially one featuring the new United manager.

The match served as a harsh introduction to the challenges Pochettino faces at the club. With the team down to ten men and trailing by two goals, the task of securing a result became nearly impossible. The early red card to Leny Yoro and the goals from Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai defined the narrative of a disastrous debut for the Argentine manager.