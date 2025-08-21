Livermore Woman's Husband Detained and Deported Sparking Community Outpouring of Support

Rosa Lopez, a Livermore resident, is enduring the pain of separation from her husband Miguel who was deported to Mexico City. Miguel's case highlights the complexities and hardships faced by immigrants navigating the U.S. immigration system.

A Livermore woman is grappling with loneliness and mental health struggles following the forced separation from her husband, who was deported in early June. Rosa Lopez, a U.S. citizen, shared her heartache and frustration over her husband Miguel Angel Lopez Luvian's deportation. Miguel, a legal permanent resident with a green card , was detained by ICE officers in San Francisco during a routine immigration check.

After a 10-day detention in the Central Valley, he was deported to Mexico City on June 7th.Rosa has made two trips to Mexico to be with her husband since his deportation, but the financial strain of these journeys is becoming increasingly burdensome. With Miguel, the family's primary breadwinner, now absent, Rosa struggles to support herself and their children – ages 25, 24, and 17. Adding to her pain is the separation from their 3-year-old granddaughter, who now only sees her grandfather through a screen.Rosa maintains that Miguel's deportation was wrongful, highlighting his long-standing residency and commitment to the U.S. His attorney, Saad Ahmad, revealed that Miguel had a green card but it was revoked despite his clean record since entering the U.S. with his parents as a teenager 30 years ago. The attorney further stated that the Department of Homeland Security appealed the green card decision despite Miguel having no criminal history since his arrival. Rosa believes that navigating the complexities of immigration status is a difficult and expensive process, and that they have devoted significant time and resources to it.The couple's journey together, which began in their teenage years, culminated in their marriage in 2001. Now, they face a challenging battle as Rosa seeks justice for her husband and hopes to have him back home with their family. Community members have rallied in support of Rosa and her family, raising nearly $60,000 to cover legal expenses. Congressman Eric Swalwell has also offered assistance, helping Miguel regain his passport from ICE. The case, which was previously turned down by the Supreme Court and lost appeals, is currently in the U.S. District Court. Rosa remains hopeful and plans to visit Miguel again in September, potentially bringing more family members with her. The next court hearing is scheduled for October





