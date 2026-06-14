Livermore Celebrates 125th Anniversary of World's Longest Burning Light Bulb

Hundreds gathered in Livermore, California to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Centennial Bulb, recognized as the world's longest burning light bulb, which has been glowing continuously since 1901. The event featured a community party at Fire Station #6 with a cake, barbecue, and speeches honoring the bulb's resilience and history.

Hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Livermore this past weekend to celebrate an unusual birthday: the 125th anniversary of a simple light bulb that has become a global icon of endurance.

The celebration, held on June 6, 2026, at Fire Station #6 on East Avenue, honored the Centennial Bulb, recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-burning light bulb in the world. The event was part of a month-long series of festivities commemorating Livermore's own 150th anniversary, blending civic pride with a tribute to a piece of technological history.

The bulb, which currently glows at a dim 4 watts, has been in continuous operation since it was first installed in 1901, surviving over a century of wars, technological revolutions, and countless power outages. Its remarkable longevity has turned it into a symbol of reliability and a beloved local curiosity, drawing people from across the region to witness its steady, unwavering shine.

The birthday party felt like a classic small-town community gathering, complete with a barbecue, birthday cake, and live music. Firefighters grilled hot dogs for the crowd, while Mayor John Marchand personally used a fire axe to carve a layer cake, a playful nod to the fire department's connection to the bulb. The station was filled with distinguished guests including Fire Chief Aaron Lacey, Vice Mayor Kristie Wang, and Councilmembers Steven Dunbar and Ben Barrientos.

A local band, Element 116 directed by Matt Finders, provided musical entertainment. Vintage fire equipment was on display, and a timeline hung beneath the bulb, marking both its own history and significant local and national events over the past 125 years. The most poignant moments came when retired Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bramell, the bulb's official keeper and steward, addressed the crowd.

Bramell, who first encountered the bulb when he joined the fire department over 53 years ago, has been its caretaker since his retirement 23 years ago. He expressed profound awe at its persistence, noting that it has defied expectations time and again.

"It fooled me over the years," Bramell admitted. "You think that light bulbs are going to burn out, but that one has just stayed on forever. " The bulb's story began in the late 1890s in Shelby, Ohio. The Shelby Electric Company manufactured the 60-watt, carbon-filament incandescent bulb, which was then shipped to Dennis Bernal, owner of the Livermore Power and Light Company.

Bernal donated it to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department in 1901 to light the hose cart house, a building where firefighters once hitched horses to a trolley before rushing to fires. The bulb has only been extinguished a handful of times, most notably during a several-hour move in 1976 from the old Fire Station 1 to its current, specially equipped home at Station 6. The fire department and the city have made a steadfast commitment to keeping it illuminated.

A dedicated backup power supply automatically activates if the station's main electricity fails, ensuring the bulb's unbroken record remains intact. While its original 60-watt specification has dimmed to a gentle 4-watt glow producing about 16 lumens, its historical and symbolic power shines brighter than ever. The 125th birthday celebration saw families, photographers, and curious onlookers documenting the moment, with children like Victoria Kolt learning about the bulb from displays of vintage lighting.

For many, including visitors like Lorenzo Oreglia and Kathleen Dyer, the event was a moving experience, a chance to bear witness to a living artifact that bridges the industrial past with the present. The Centennial Bulb is more than just a curiosity; it is a testament to early 20th-century craftsmanship and a beacon of community continuity





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