Live WWII-era grenades turn up in unlikely place as bomb squad warns of danger

Five live World War II grenades were confirmed to be still active by the Austin, Texas, bomb squad after a former FBI buyer found them in estate sale boxes.

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Sgt. Issa Kafena of the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad told Fox News Digital about the potentially deadly discovery. The unusual discovery was announced by the Austin Police Association , which represents Austin police officers, earlier in October.

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In an Instagram post, the APA said the resident purchased several boxes at the estate sale and discovered what appeared to beAustin Police Department officers secured the scene and established a perimeter to protect nearby residents while awaiting explosives specialists, according to the association. The Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad recently recovered five live grenades after a resident discovered the military explosives while sorting through an estate sale purchase. The bomb squad recovered five grenades, according to Sgt.

Issa Kafena, the supervisor of the APD Bomb Squad. Kafena told Fox News Digital that, though officers could not determine exactly when the grenades were manufactured, they appeared to be about 80 years old.

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"I believe the person was former FBI, so immediately kind of took precautions to make sure everything was safe, called 911, and patrol responded and then immediately called us," he said. The Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad safely recovered and destroyed five live grenades discovered inside boxes purchased at a local estate sale. Despite their age, Kafena — who did not personally respond to the incident — warned that the grenades still posed a danger.

"All ordnance ... there's an inherent danger to any and all of it, especially if it's military ordnance," Kafena said. "We go all over the central Texas area for calls like this fairly frequently. "old military explosivesThe officer said the bomb squad handles over 400 deployments annually, including approximately 150 to 175 call-outs, many of which involve discovered military ordnance or equipment.

Five World War II-era grenades found in boxes purchased at a Texas estate sale were still live despite being approximately 80 years old, police said.

"In this region, we cover 8,400 square miles in the 10-county capital area of government's region," he said. "And we go all over the"If you ever find it, don't touch it, call 911 immediately and have the bomb squad come out and help address the situation," he said. The Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad handles more than 400 deployments annually, including approximately 150 to 175 call-outs, according to authorities.

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