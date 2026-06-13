Live updates: USMNT leads Paraguay 2-0 in World Cup opener

The World Cup is back in the U.S., as the Americans will face Paraguay from Los Angeles Stadium on Friday. Follow along for live updates.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate their side’s first goal, an own goal by Damian Bobadilla #16 of Paraguay , during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

A move made by Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic resulted in own goal by Paraguayan midfielder Damian Bobadilla in the 7th minute. Folarin Balogun added the second U.S. goal in the 31st minute after Antonee Robinson drilled a deep ball to Pulisic for a final cutback pass.side is the top-ranked team in Group D. The USMNT sits at No. 17 in FIFA's rankings, followed by Turkey , Australia and Paraguay .against Australia in Seattle on Friday, June 19, and return to LA for their final group stage contest against Turkey on Thursday, June 25.

The U.S. men's national team will face Paraguay in its 2026 World Cup opener from Los Angeles Stadium. Follow along for live updates.





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