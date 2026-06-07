Live updates: US forces shoot down 2 Iranian drones threatening Hormuz traffic

The US plans to allow Iranian assets to be used for repairing war damage in Gulf states, a source says. Follow for live updates.

The US plans to allow Iranian assets to be used for repairing war damage in Gulf states, a source says.that were threatening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the military said, a day after Iran and the US exchanged strikes and Tehran fired onIsrael Defense Forces said on Sunday it intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into northern Israeli territory.

This came “following the sirens that sounded… in the Yiftah and Ramot Naftali areas,” it said, just before 9 a.m. local time on Telegram. A recent exchange of fire between Iran and the US is testing a truce agreement between the countries. And in Lebanon, clashes between Israeli forces and the Hezbollah militant group have intensified despite the renewal of a US-brokered ceasefire between the governments of Israel and Lebanon.were killed in an Israeli strike.

At least 3,593 people have been killed and 10,990 wounded in Lebanon since March 2,Kuwait and Bahrain recently intercepted Tehran’s attacksIn this image released by US Central Command, two US Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jets fly over the Middle East during a patrol. The US military downed more Iranian drones, which it said were threatening vessels in shipping chokepoint the Strait of Hormuz.

Video published by Kuwait’s Interior Ministry on June 3 shows damage to the airport’s passenger building at Terminal 1. The United States plans to allow Iranian assets to be used to support rebuilding in Gulf countries impacted by future Iranian attacks, according to a source familiar with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s thinking. The Treasury Department will also consider using Iranian assets to support repairs for past damage, according to the source who confirmed earlier reporting from Reuters on Saturday.

Bessent’s team will assess conditions in Gulf countries and request estimates of the cost of repairing damage inflicted by Iran since the start of the conflict.recently intercepting ballistic missiles launched from Iran. Several Gulf states have faced repeated Iranian attacks since the US and Israel first launched strikes in February. Video shows Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni meeting in Tehran on June 6.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday for a new round of negotiations on behalf of the United States. Naqvi was set to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during the visit, semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.

Semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency separately reported that Naqvi carried a letter from Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has continued to keep a low public profile since assuming his post in March. This new round of talks comes as Pakistan has been attempting to position itself as a regional mediator in the wake of the US-Iran war.





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