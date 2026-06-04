Live updates: Trump to nominate Todd Blanche for attorney general

Get live updates and the latest news as Trump plans to nominate Todd Blanche for attorney general and the Senate begins voting on amendments to ICE and Border Patrol funding.

The Senate is expected to begin voting on amendments this morning to a bill that would fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol. The House offered a rare rebuke to Trump yesterday, passing a Democratic-led measure to end his war with Iran over objections from Republican leadership.

The Iran war powers resolution, offered by Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, had been heading for a vote before the GOP-led House left for its Memorial Day recess on May 21. But it wasremains too early to call this morning with more than half of the expected vote counted, according to NBC News’ Decision Desk.

Three main candidates — former Fox News host Steve Hilton, a Republican, and two Democrats, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and billionaire activist Tom Steyer — are competing for two spots in the general election, with the candidate in fourth place, Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, running well behind. The Senate is expected to begin voting on amendments this morning to a bill that would fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

Senators can offer an unlimited number of amendments, known as a vote-a-rama, and it's unclear how long the voting will take. Most of the amendments are expected to come from Democratic senators. The amendment process will culminate with a vote to pass the bill, which would then go to the House for consideration.

Trump will nominate his acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, to be the country’s permanent top prosecutor today, he said at a private event at the White House on yesterday evening.





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