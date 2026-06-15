Live updates: Trump and Iran reach tentative deal to end war, reopen Hormuz

Live coverage as Iran and the U.S. reach a deal, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, Israel-Lebanon conflict uncertain and markets react.

reached a deal aimed at ending the war that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the American naval blockade. A signing ceremony is set for Friday in Switzerland, mediator Pakistan said.fell more than $4 a barrel on the news that shipping may soon be restored through the key trade route.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! ” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Israel has said its forces won’t withdraw from land seized in Lebanon, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Israeli attacks there need to be completely halted and that the U.S. bears responsibility.

The deal was finalized despite an Israeli strike criticized by both Trump and Tehran. The memorandum of understanding leaves some key issues unresolved, setting up potential future tensions. The deal gives the two sides 60 days to resolve what to do about Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and its nuclear program, according to Iranian state media.

An Israeli official briefed on the matter told NBC News that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to seek a meeting with Trump in order to discuss the Iran deal that the president announced last night.

“Netanyahu is trying to arrange a meeting with President Trump to go there,” said an Israeli official briefed on the matter, speaking about potentially going to Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this morning there is a need to stop “the aggression and destabilizing attacks” by Israel against Lebanon.

Abbas Fakih / AFP via Getty Images He also referred to United States' responsibility for implementing the agreement, and thanked Turkey, Iraq and Egypt for their support of efforts to secure the deal, according to a post on his Telegram. World share prices soared after the tentative deal was announced, while oil prices fell more than $4 a barrel.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 1.2% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%, auguring likely early gains for Wall Street. In early European trading, Germany’s DAX advanced 1.7% to 25,066.48, while the CAC 40 in Paris also added 1.7% to 8,410.36.post on Truth Social.





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