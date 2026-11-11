Live Updates: Tennessee Soccer Early Signing Period *Note: The Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols will be signing prospects in multiple different sports. This j

A wide shot of the field from the stands at Regal Soccer Stadium. One Knoxville SC wears blue against their match against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

April 21, 2023. Oneknox2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect*Note: The Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols will be signing prospects in multiple different sports. This just serves as one specific sport, while the other teams and programs will have their own specific updates on the website, which can be found by searching for it through the site's categories or on the social media apps.

Also read Live Updates: Tennessee Basketball vs. Radford

This is also going to be updated as news comes, which means that it won't be updated unless there is something that is noteworthy and worth mentioning. The majority of the work will be done on November 11th, but this is something that will carry all the way through November 18th, so I suggest periodically checking to see if anything has changed.

For the updates, make sure you refresh the article or the site so you can get every update that you need throughout the early signing period. It is also worth noting that every timestamp is in Eastern time. *The Tennessee Lady Vols soccer team will hope to retain some of their commits, as they are having to do this without a head soccer coach, as Joe Kirt was let go just a day after the regular season concluded.

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This is something that is worth watching, as there were some previous commits for the class of 2027 who were ready to sign, but then Joe Kirt, the Tennessee soccer coach, didn't meet the expectations that the Tennessee program had, which led to the two parties parting ways. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. This means that the commits who are still in the boat, or even the targets that are closely watching this event, may hold out until the national signing period, which is set to be held in 2027 itself. You must remember that this is the early signing period, not the official.

While most may sign in the early signing period, this isn't something that is a last chance. Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network.

He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.