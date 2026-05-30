Live Updates: Tennessee Baseball vs. VCU in First Elimination Game of Chapel Hill Regional

Live Updates - Tennessee vs. VCU Current Score - Not Yet Started ***Note for our viewers: In order to get the updates, make sure you refresh the story, as the s

Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns yells in excitement after a strikeout during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026.

| Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images***Note for our viewers: In order to get the updates, make sure you refresh the story, as the story will be updated frequently. ***Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander approaches the mound to talk with Tegan Kuhns during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026.

| Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Tennessee baseball is set for the biggest game of the season, which will be the case for the remainder of any games they may play in the Chapel Hill Regional after things went the other way in yesterday's game. Tennessee played against the East Carolina Pirates, and they ultimately fell short in what seemed like two baseball games of work, as they lost the game 7-3 in the 14th inning.

Now they are back for a game against the VCU Rams, who are entering this game after losing in the first matchup against the host of the regional, the North Carolina Tar Heels. In this game, the Rams failed to score a run, as they were defeated by a score of 8-0. They will look for things to be different in this game, but things are looking to be bad news for their program.

Tennessee will be pitching their ace, as the arm who will be pitching for the Vols is Tegan Kuhns. Kuhns is an expected first-round draft pick, but they will need to monitor the pitch count in this one, as they are in a rough spot with the chance of playing three games after today if they win.

Regardless of the outcomes, Elander got the Vols to a regional in his first season, and will be looking to continue to build on this success, although, this roster is eager and wants to get out of this round. Anything is possible with the men in the orange and white. Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew.

Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.





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