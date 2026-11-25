Iran's U.N. envoy accused the U.S. of using AI to plan strikes on Iran, while Houthis claimed attacks on Riyadh and a Saudi refinery, and Israel's defense minister warned about Iranian chemical weapons.

Iran accused the United States of weaponizing artificial intelligence to plan and carry out deadly attacks, while Yemen's Houthis claimed strikes on Saudi Arabia and Israel's defense minister warned that Tehran is developing chemical weapons.

Iranian Ambassador Gholamhossein Darzi told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that U.S. and Israeli forces used AI tools in recent conflicts. He said the weaponization of AI raises serious concerns about escalation and civilian harm. Speaking in New York, Darzi claimed U.S. forces deployed more than 2,000 munitions against 2,000 distinct targets within 96 hours.

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Iran Accuses US of Weaponizing AI

He said Palantir's Maven, Anthropic's Claude and Grok were used to analyze intelligence and provide strike coordinates. Darzi cited wars against Iran in June 2025 and February 2026. He also pointed to a March 11, 2026, statement from the U.S. Central Command commander acknowledging advanced AI use and a June 15, 2026, Pentagon court filing on Maven Smart Systems.

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Darzi claimed U.S. and Israeli operations killed more than 5,000 Iranians, including at least 254 children and 251 women, and injured 34,000 others. He demanded individual criminal accountability and full financial reparations. Neither advanced technology nor the involvement of private companies can shield the United States or the Israeli regime from accountability for flagrant violations of their obligations under international law, Darzi told the council.

He added that those responsible for atrocious crimes against the Iranian people, including deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects, must face individual criminal accountability. He urged the Security Council to address AI security through an inclusive U.N. process. Darzi also rejected allegations from Bahrain's representative about the Persian Gulf region. He accused regional critics of enabling ongoing U.S. military operations.

Houthis Claim Strikes on Saudi Targets

The Houthis on Wednesday claimed attacks on the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital and the Ras Tanura refinery in the kingdom's oil-rich east. The group said the strikes were retaliation for attacks on its territory. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree described the refinery attack as accurate and direct, saying it caused fires to break out. He said the attack on Riyadh was carried out in three phases, with strikes hitting their targets accurately.

Saudi forces said they struck the city of Hodeida on Wednesday. The Houthis had said they would retaliate if that attack took place. The group has fought a more than decade-long civil war against Yemen's Saudi-backed government. Recent Houthi gains have consolidated the group's control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Israel Warns of Iran Chemical Weapons

The group has tried to use the strait to disrupt Saudi oil exports. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons. The state of Israel will not allow them to reach that capability, he said in a briefing to Israeli reporters. Katz floated the possibility of a preemptive strike against Tehran if necessary.

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If we recognize that the Iranians intend to attack Israel, can't we tell the army to attack earlier and thwart the threat, he said. If the Iranians attack us first, it will be a failure. His comments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the U.S. for not funding the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The watchdog faces a budget crisis after the U.S. pulled funding, according to a Reuters report.

Huawei Convicted in US Trade Trial

Araghchi wrote Tuesday on X that the U.S. is so concerned about chemical arms that it is crippling the world's chemical weapons watchdog. He said the OPCW may be forced to suspend work and scale back vital programs, accusing Washington of putting global peace at risk. Separately, a U.S. jury convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies on Tuesday of conspiring to steal trade secrets and doing business in countries subject to U.S. sanctions, including Iran.

Huawei was convicted on 10 of 12 counts. The case in Brooklyn federal court involved no human defendants, but the company could face billions of dollars in penalties when sentenced next September. The Justice Department said Huawei and its subsidiaries assisted an Iranian intelligence apparatus called Zaeim in monitoring and censoring internet access. The company also provided surveillance cameras that helped Tehran monitor protest activity, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said Huawei repeatedly lied about its business in Iran, including telling banks, journalists and the U.S. government that it did not assist Iran's government, military or intelligence community. The department said those statements were materially false and misleading. It also said Huawei falsely claimed it began restricting its business in Iran in 2011 and that Skycom was a business partner rather than a wholly owned subsidiary.