Live updates: Storms bring damaging wind, tornado threat to Philly area

Severe storms will bring damaging wind, hail and a tornado threat across the Philadelphia region on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Get live updates.

Severe storms will bring damaging wind, hail and a tornado threat across the Philadelphia region on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Get live updates. NBC10’s First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley breaks down a severe weather threat for the Philadelphia region on Thursday.

A First Alert is in effect for the entire Philadelphia region on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. as severe storms bring damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado threat. There were scattered storms across the region early Thursday morning. By the late morning into the afternoon, there will be potentially severe thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind and hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.

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While the thunderstorm threat will diminish into the evening, rain is still likely Thursday night and the wet weather will continue into Friday evening. Thursday’s high is 61 degrees in Philadelphia. Thursday night, a wind shift will dump colder air into the region. Temperatures will drop into the 40s with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will feel like the 30s throughout Friday. The weekend will be dry but gusty winds will continue to deliver cold air into Saturday with a high of 48 degrees and temperatures that will feel like the low 40s due to the wind, a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

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A First Alert is in effect for the Philadelphia region from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Thursday due to severe storms that are bringing heavy winds, hail and a tornado threat. Get live updates below.

First Alert: Storms could bring hail, damaging winds and tornado risk A strengthening storm pushing into our area brings a severe weather threat Thursday, followed by a blast of cold air in the coming days. We’re tracking some scattered showers Thursday morning, but by late morning and afternoon there’s potential for isolated severe thunderstorms producing damaging wind and hail. The thunderstorm threat diminishes, but showers are likely Thursday night and rain showers will blow through the area Friday.

Temperatures drop into the 40s with winds gusting to 35 mph, so feels-like temperatures will be stuck in the 30s all day. The weekend is dry, but gusty winds keep delivering cold air Saturday. A high of 48° will feel like the low 40s thanks to the wind, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Things start shaping up Sunday, though it’s still breezy and chilly for this time of year.

Our normal high is 57°, and we’ll top out at 52° under partly sunny skies. Winds continue to ease through next week, which looks sunny with temperatures gradually rebounding into the 60s for the second half of the work week.