The Sixers hit the road looking to extend their winning streak.

Joel Embiid erupts for 37 points to notch his first 30-point outing of the season. Brown also recorded a double-double with 13 boards. Joel Embiid's 24 first-half points represent the highest scoring half from any 76ers player this season.

Observations after Embiid posts season-high 37 points in Sixers' win over NetsThe Sixers notched a 135-123 win over the Nets to move to 12-3 on the season. Brooklyn fell to 3-10. Jaylen Brown tied his season high with 31 points and set a new season high with 13 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 24 points and nine assists.

Also read Inside Sixers-Nets: How Philly can finish a back-to-back sweep in Brooklyn

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers were without LeBron James , Dominick Barlow , Adem Bona and Ariel Hukporti . The Sixers are now 4-0 without James. They’ll visit the Magic on Wednesday night.

Here are observations on the Sixers' win against the Nets:Sunday’s victory against the Pacers with the “right foot plantar fascia injury management” injury designation that’s become the norm for him early this season. He had an especially aggressive start in New York and set plenty of middle ball screens for Maxey. When the Nets blitzed or hard hedged Maxey, Embiid found a nice soft spot around the foul line and wasn’t hesitant to fire open jumpers.

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The 32-year-old big man posted 13 points in the first quarter on 6-for-11 shooting . Beyond the stats, it must be encouraging for the Sixers to watch Embiid trust his instincts and jumper. We’ll see whether he can sustain a good run and fully snap out of his shooting slump. Maxey broke the scoring ice when he swiped a steal and then coasted in for a dunk.

Dean Wade’s put-back dunk gave the Sixers a 4-0 lead. Wade started in James’ place for the fourth time and had eight points and 11 rebounds over 32 minutes. With James out and Embiid back, Jabari Walker played at both power forward and center. He logged 16 minutes, a number that would’ve been higher without his foul trouble.

Walker scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, the latest in a string of strong performances. Anfernee Simons drilled a corner three. The Sixers’ three-man bench shot 6 for 9 from the floor in the first half. Everyone who played for the Sixers chipped in something positive.

Wade leapt up to snag a Walker miss and threw down an and-one dunk. VJ Edgecombe hit a floater to grow the Sixers’ advantage to 50-30. Embiid had a well-worn path to the foul line in the second quarter and made 9 of his 10 free throws. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse kept an eight-man rotation, only playing Simons, Walker and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope off the bench until the final 18.5 seconds.

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The Sixers’ collective effort on the glass was a major strength in the first half. All of the starters besides Maxey recorded at least one offensive rebound. Brown had a double-double before halftime and poured in 19 points over the first two quarters. Nolan Traore's layup cut Brooklyn's deficit to single digits.

Michael Porter Jr. hit a long two over Caldwell-Pope to trim the Sixers' lead to six points. The Sixers concluded the third period on a high note. Walker sunk a buzzer-beating three to lift his team to a 105-95 edge. Again, the 24-year-old provided much more than intangible energy and made meaningful, momentum-shifting plays.

The action stopped with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter after Brown was fouled by Randle. The Sixers' star forward appeared to have his forehead collide with Randle's face. He was down for several minutes before going to the bench. Randle needed stitches in his mouth before re-entering with 5:01 to go, Amy Fadool reported on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast.

Brown subbed back in with 6:02 remaining and a bandage on the cut above his left eye. However, he exited at the 1:44 mark and did not return.according to PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson. After their shaky third quarter, the Sixers were ultimately fine in the fourth and reached a dozen wins. Egor Demin's jumper pulled the Nets to within 125-121, but Embiid then iced the game by swishing a corner three.