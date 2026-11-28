Live updates: Sixers advance to knockout stage of NBA Cup with win over Pacers
Follow along for live updates as the Sixers face the Pacers for the third time this season.
The Sixers will enter the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds as the No. 3 seed in the East and face the Atlanta Hawks. Sixers are now 3-0 against Indiana this season, completing the sweep of their first three matchups.
Anfernee Simons provided 19 points in 23 minutes and knocked down five 3-pointers. Sixers dominated the third quarter 30-14, turning an 11-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage entering the fourthHawks up next in Sixers' NBA Cup run Nov 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James smiles during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images For the first time in the event’s four-year history, the Philadelphia 76ers are headed to the NBA Cup knockout stage. The Sixers clinched East Group B with a convincing 111-87 win over the Indiana Pacers, finishing group play with a 3-1 record. Philadelphia broke the game open with a dominant 30-14 third quarter.
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