Follow along for live updates as the Sixers face the Pacers for the third time this season.

The Sixers will enter the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds as the No. 3 seed in the East and face the Atlanta Hawks. Sixers are now 3-0 against Indiana this season, completing the sweep of their first three matchups.

Anfernee Simons provided 19 points in 23 minutes and knocked down five 3-pointers. Sixers dominated the third quarter 30-14, turning an 11-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage entering the fourthHawks up next in Sixers' NBA Cup run Nov 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James smiles during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

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Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images For the first time in the event’s four-year history, the Philadelphia 76ers are headed to the NBA Cup knockout stage. The Sixers clinched East Group B with a convincing 111-87 win over the Indiana Pacers, finishing group play with a 3-1 record. Philadelphia broke the game open with a dominant 30-14 third quarter.